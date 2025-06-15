通貨 / PMT
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
PMT: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust of Beneficial Interest
12.16 USD 0.10 (0.82%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PMTの今日の為替レートは、-0.82%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.10の安値と12.26の高値で取引されました。
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust of Beneficial Interestダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PMT News
- パトリオット・バッテリー・メタルズ、社名をPMETリソーシズに変更
- Rithm Capital’s Updated Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global
- Wells Fargo assumes coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock with Equal Weight rating
- PennyMac Mortgage stock hits 52-week low at $11.76
- Insider Activity Roundup: Monday’s Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- PennyMac director Lynch buys shares worth $16,953
- PMTV: With The Q2 Financials Released, This Bond Stands Out (NYSE:PMTV)
- PennyMac (PMT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:PMT)
- PennyMac Mortgage earnings missed by $0.40, revenue fell short of estimates
- Earnings call transcript: PennyMac Mortgage Q2 2025 misses EPS expectations
- PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- PennyMac Mortgage Q2 2025 slides: second consecutive loss amid securitization push
- Coca-Cola, Philip Morris, Raytheon lead Tuesday’s earnings lineup
- Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- High Yields, Weird Prices
- Keep Calm And Buy Preferred Stocks; Yields +9%
- PennyMac Financial CEO Spector sells $504k in shares
- PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock: Series C Safety & Decent Upside
- Where Fat Yields Meet Lower Risk
- Rithm Capital Stock’s Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 2 (NYSE:RITM)
- UBS lowers lithium stock price targets amid weak market outlook
- PMTW: A 9% Senior Note IPO From PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMTW)
1日のレンジ
12.10 12.26
1年のレンジ
11.70 14.93
- 以前の終値
- 12.26
- 始値
- 12.25
- 買値
- 12.16
- 買値
- 12.46
- 安値
- 12.10
- 高値
- 12.26
- 出来高
- 1.019 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.82%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.49%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -17.05%
- 1年の変化
- -15.38%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K