PMT: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust of Beneficial Interest
12.09 USD 0.07 (0.58%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PMT ha avuto una variazione del -0.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.06 e ad un massimo di 12.22.
Segui le dinamiche di PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust of Beneficial Interest. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.06 12.22
Intervallo Annuale
11.70 14.93
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12.16
- Apertura
- 12.18
- Bid
- 12.09
- Ask
- 12.39
- Minimo
- 12.06
- Massimo
- 12.22
- Volume
- 877
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.58%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.06%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -17.53%
- Variazione Annuale
- -15.87%
20 settembre, sabato