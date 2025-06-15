QuotazioniSezioni
PMT: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust of Beneficial Interest

12.09 USD 0.07 (0.58%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PMT ha avuto una variazione del -0.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.06 e ad un massimo di 12.22.

Segui le dinamiche di PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust of Beneficial Interest. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
12.06 12.22
Intervallo Annuale
11.70 14.93
Chiusura Precedente
12.16
Apertura
12.18
Bid
12.09
Ask
12.39
Minimo
12.06
Massimo
12.22
Volume
877
Variazione giornaliera
-0.58%
Variazione Mensile
-1.06%
Variazione Semestrale
-17.53%
Variazione Annuale
-15.87%
20 settembre, sabato