PMT: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust of Beneficial Interest
12.16 USD 0.10 (0.82%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PMT hat sich für heute um -0.82% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 12.10 bis zu einem Hoch von 12.26 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust of Beneficial Interest-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
12.10 12.26
Jahresspanne
11.70 14.93
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 12.26
- Eröffnung
- 12.25
- Bid
- 12.16
- Ask
- 12.46
- Tief
- 12.10
- Hoch
- 12.26
- Volumen
- 1.019 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.82%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.49%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -17.05%
- Jahresänderung
- -15.38%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K