DJD: Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF

54.70 USD 0.22 (0.40%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de DJD de hoy ha cambiado un 0.40%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 54.57, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 54.75.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Preguntas frecuentes

What is DJD stock price today?

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) stock is priced at 54.70 today. It trades within 0.40%, yesterday's close was 54.48, and trading volume reached 29.

Does DJD stock pay dividends?

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF is currently valued at 54.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.73% and USD.

How to buy DJD stock?

You can buy Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) shares at the current price of 54.70. Orders are usually placed near 54.70 or 55.00, while 29 and 0.22% show market activity.

How to invest into DJD stock?

Investing in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.67 - 55.53 and current price 54.70. Many compare 0.29% and 3.76% before placing orders at 54.70 or 55.00.

What are Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) in the past year was 55.53. Within 46.67 - 55.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.48 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) over the year was 46.67. Comparing it with the current 54.70 and 46.67 - 55.53 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did DJD stock split?

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.48, and 4.73% after corporate actions.

Rango diario
54.57 54.75
Rango anual
46.67 55.53
Cierres anteriores
54.48
Open
54.58
Bid
54.70
Ask
55.00
Low
54.57
High
54.75
Volumen
29
Cambio diario
0.40%
Cambio mensual
0.29%
Cambio a 6 meses
3.76%
Cambio anual
4.73%
28 septiembre, domingo