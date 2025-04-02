KurseKategorien
DJD: Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF

54.70 USD 0.22 (0.40%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von DJD hat sich für heute um 0.40% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 54.57 bis zu einem Hoch von 54.75 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Häufige Fragen

What is DJD stock price today?

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) stock is priced at 54.70 today. It trades within 0.40%, yesterday's close was 54.48, and trading volume reached 29.

Does DJD stock pay dividends?

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF is currently valued at 54.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.73% and USD.

How to buy DJD stock?

You can buy Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) shares at the current price of 54.70. Orders are usually placed near 54.70 or 55.00, while 29 and 0.22% show market activity.

How to invest into DJD stock?

Investing in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.67 - 55.53 and current price 54.70. Many compare 0.29% and 3.76% before placing orders at 54.70 or 55.00.

What are Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) in the past year was 55.53. Within 46.67 - 55.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.48 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) over the year was 46.67. Comparing it with the current 54.70 and 46.67 - 55.53 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did DJD stock split?

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.48, and 4.73% after corporate actions.

Tagesspanne
54.57 54.75
Jahresspanne
46.67 55.53
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
54.48
Eröffnung
54.58
Bid
54.70
Ask
55.00
Tief
54.57
Hoch
54.75
Volumen
29
Tagesänderung
0.40%
Monatsänderung
0.29%
6-Monatsänderung
3.76%
Jahresänderung
4.73%
28 September, Sonntag