DJD: Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF

54.70 USD 0.22 (0.40%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DJD ha avuto una variazione del 0.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 54.57 e ad un massimo di 54.75.

Segui le dinamiche di Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

What is DJD stock price today?

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) stock is priced at 54.70 today. It trades within 0.40%, yesterday's close was 54.48, and trading volume reached 29.

Does DJD stock pay dividends?

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF is currently valued at 54.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.73% and USD.

How to buy DJD stock?

You can buy Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) shares at the current price of 54.70. Orders are usually placed near 54.70 or 55.00, while 29 and 0.22% show market activity.

How to invest into DJD stock?

Investing in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.67 - 55.53 and current price 54.70. Many compare 0.29% and 3.76% before placing orders at 54.70 or 55.00.

What are Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) in the past year was 55.53. Within 46.67 - 55.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.48 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) over the year was 46.67. Comparing it with the current 54.70 and 46.67 - 55.53 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did DJD stock split?

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.48, and 4.73% after corporate actions.

Intervallo Giornaliero
54.57 54.75
Intervallo Annuale
46.67 55.53
Chiusura Precedente
54.48
Apertura
54.58
Bid
54.70
Ask
55.00
Minimo
54.57
Massimo
54.75
Volume
29
Variazione giornaliera
0.40%
Variazione Mensile
0.29%
Variazione Semestrale
3.76%
Variazione Annuale
4.73%
