DJD: Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF

54.70 USD 0.22 (0.40%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

DJD 환율이 오늘 0.40%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 54.57이고 고가는 54.75이었습니다.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is DJD stock price today?

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) stock is priced at 54.70 today. It trades within 0.40%, yesterday's close was 54.48, and trading volume reached 29.

Does DJD stock pay dividends?

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF is currently valued at 54.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.73% and USD.

How to buy DJD stock?

You can buy Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) shares at the current price of 54.70. Orders are usually placed near 54.70 or 55.00, while 29 and 0.22% show market activity.

How to invest into DJD stock?

Investing in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.67 - 55.53 and current price 54.70. Many compare 0.29% and 3.76% before placing orders at 54.70 or 55.00.

What are Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) in the past year was 55.53. Within 46.67 - 55.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.48 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) over the year was 46.67. Comparing it with the current 54.70 and 46.67 - 55.53 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did DJD stock split?

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.48, and 4.73% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
54.57 54.75
년간 변동
46.67 55.53
이전 종가
54.48
시가
54.58
Bid
54.70
Ask
55.00
저가
54.57
고가
54.75
볼륨
29
일일 변동
0.40%
월 변동
0.29%
6개월 변동
3.76%
년간 변동율
4.73%
