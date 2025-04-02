- 概要
DJD: Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF
DJDの今日の為替レートは、0.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり54.57の安値と54.75の高値で取引されました。
Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
よくあるご質問
What is DJD stock price today?
Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) stock is priced at 54.70 today. It trades within 0.40%, yesterday's close was 54.48, and trading volume reached 29.
Does DJD stock pay dividends?
Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF is currently valued at 54.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.73% and USD.
How to buy DJD stock?
You can buy Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) shares at the current price of 54.70. Orders are usually placed near 54.70 or 55.00, while 29 and 0.22% show market activity.
How to invest into DJD stock?
Investing in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.67 - 55.53 and current price 54.70. Many compare 0.29% and 3.76% before placing orders at 54.70 or 55.00.
What are Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) in the past year was 55.53. Within 46.67 - 55.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.48 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) over the year was 46.67. Comparing it with the current 54.70 and 46.67 - 55.53 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did DJD stock split?
Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.48, and 4.73% after corporate actions.
- 以前の終値
- 54.48
- 始値
- 54.58
- 買値
- 54.70
- 買値
- 55.00
- 安値
- 54.57
- 高値
- 54.75
- 出来高
- 29
- 1日の変化
- 0.40%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.29%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 3.76%
- 1年の変化
- 4.73%