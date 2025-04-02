报价部分
货币 / DJD
回到股票

DJD: Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF

54.70 USD 0.22 (0.40%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日DJD汇率已更改0.40%。当日，交易品种以低点54.57和高点54.75进行交易。

关注Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

常见问题解答

What is DJD stock price today?

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) stock is priced at 54.70 today. It trades within 0.40%, yesterday's close was 54.48, and trading volume reached 29.

Does DJD stock pay dividends?

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF is currently valued at 54.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.73% and USD.

How to buy DJD stock?

You can buy Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) shares at the current price of 54.70. Orders are usually placed near 54.70 or 55.00, while 29 and 0.22% show market activity.

How to invest into DJD stock?

Investing in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.67 - 55.53 and current price 54.70. Many compare 0.29% and 3.76% before placing orders at 54.70 or 55.00.

What are Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) in the past year was 55.53. Within 46.67 - 55.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.48 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) over the year was 46.67. Comparing it with the current 54.70 and 46.67 - 55.53 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did DJD stock split?

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.48, and 4.73% after corporate actions.

日范围
54.57 54.75
年范围
46.67 55.53
前一天收盘价
54.48
开盘价
54.58
卖价
54.70
买价
55.00
最低价
54.57
最高价
54.75
交易量
29
日变化
0.40%
月变化
0.29%
6个月变化
3.76%
年变化
4.73%
28 九月, 星期日