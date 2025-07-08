CotizacionesSecciones
CZFS: Citizens Financial Services Inc

61.77 USD 0.70 (1.12%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de CZFS de hoy ha cambiado un -1.12%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 61.07, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 63.26.

Rango diario
61.07 63.26
Rango anual
49.99 75.40
Cierres anteriores
62.47
Open
61.07
Bid
61.77
Ask
62.07
Low
61.07
High
63.26
Volumen
17
Cambio diario
-1.12%
Cambio mensual
5.52%
Cambio a 6 meses
7.61%
Cambio anual
6.50%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B