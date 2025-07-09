QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CZFS
Tornare a Azioni

CZFS: Citizens Financial Services Inc

63.27 USD 1.68 (2.59%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CZFS ha avuto una variazione del -2.59% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 62.61 e ad un massimo di 64.53.

Segui le dinamiche di Citizens Financial Services Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CZFS News

Intervallo Giornaliero
62.61 64.53
Intervallo Annuale
49.99 75.40
Chiusura Precedente
64.95
Apertura
64.32
Bid
63.27
Ask
63.57
Minimo
62.61
Massimo
64.53
Volume
38
Variazione giornaliera
-2.59%
Variazione Mensile
8.08%
Variazione Semestrale
10.23%
Variazione Annuale
9.09%
21 settembre, domenica