통화 / CZFS
CZFS: Citizens Financial Services Inc
63.27 USD 1.68 (2.59%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CZFS 환율이 오늘 -2.59%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 62.61이고 고가는 64.53이었습니다.
Citizens Financial Services Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
62.61 64.53
년간 변동
49.99 75.40
- 이전 종가
- 64.95
- 시가
- 64.32
- Bid
- 63.27
- Ask
- 63.57
- 저가
- 62.61
- 고가
- 64.53
- 볼륨
- 38
- 일일 변동
- -2.59%
- 월 변동
- 8.08%
- 6개월 변동
- 10.23%
- 년간 변동율
- 9.09%
20 9월, 토요일