通貨 / CZFS
CZFS: Citizens Financial Services Inc

64.95 USD 3.18 (5.15%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CZFSの今日の為替レートは、5.15%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり61.39の安値と64.95の高値で取引されました。

Citizens Financial Services Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
61.39 64.95
1年のレンジ
49.99 75.40
以前の終値
61.77
始値
62.25
買値
64.95
買値
65.25
安値
61.39
高値
64.95
出来高
13
1日の変化
5.15%
1ヶ月の変化
10.95%
6ヶ月の変化
13.15%
1年の変化
11.98%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K