CZFS: Citizens Financial Services Inc
63.27 USD 1.68 (2.59%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de CZFS a changé de -2.59% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 62.61 et à un maximum de 64.53.
Suivez la dynamique Citizens Financial Services Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
62.61 64.53
Range Annuel
49.99 75.40
- Clôture Précédente
- 64.95
- Ouverture
- 64.32
- Bid
- 63.27
- Ask
- 63.57
- Plus Bas
- 62.61
- Plus Haut
- 64.53
- Volume
- 38
- Changement quotidien
- -2.59%
- Changement Mensuel
- 8.08%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 10.23%
- Changement Annuel
- 9.09%
20 septembre, samedi