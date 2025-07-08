Currencies / CZFS
CZFS: Citizens Financial Services Inc
62.47 USD 0.43 (0.68%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CZFS exchange rate has changed by -0.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.00 and at a high of 62.54.
Follow Citizens Financial Services Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
59.00 62.54
Year Range
49.99 75.40
- Previous Close
- 62.90
- Open
- 59.00
- Bid
- 62.47
- Ask
- 62.77
- Low
- 59.00
- High
- 62.54
- Volume
- 21
- Daily Change
- -0.68%
- Month Change
- 6.71%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.83%
- Year Change
- 7.71%
