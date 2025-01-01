DokumentationKategorien
Berechnung der Klassifizierungsmetrik, um die Qualität der vorhergesagten Daten im Vergleich zu den wahren Daten zu bewerten.

Im Gegensatz zu anderen Methoden im Abschnitt „Maschinelles Lernen“ gilt diese Methode für den Vektor der wahren Werte und nicht für den Vektor der vorhergesagten Werte.

vector vector::ClassificationScore(
   const matrix&              pred_scores,   // Matrix, die die Wahrscheinlichkeitsverteilung für jede Klasse enthält
   ENUM_CLASSIFICATION_METRIC metric         // Typ der Metrik
   ENUM_AVERAGE_MODE          mode           // Modus der Durchschnittsbildung
   );
 
 
vector vector::ClassificationScore(
   const matrix&              pred_scores,   // Matrix, die die Wahrscheinlichkeitsverteilung für jede Klasse enthält
   ENUM_CLASSIFICATION_METRIC metric         // Typ der Metrik
   int                        param          // zusätzliche Parameter
   );

Parameter

pred_scores

[in] Eine Matrix, die eine Reihe von horizontalen Vektoren mit Wahrscheinlichkeiten für jede Klasse enthält. Die Anzahl der Matrixzeilen sollte der Größe des Vektors der wahren Werte entsprechen.

metric

[in] Typ der Metrik aus der Enumeration ENUM_CLASSIFICATION_METRIC. Es werden die Werte CLASSIFICATION_TOP_K_ACCURACY, CLASSIFICATION_AVERAGE_PRECISION und CLASSIFICATION_ROC_AUC verwendet.

mode

[in]  Der Modus der Durchschnittsermittlung aus der Enumeration ENUM_AVERAGE_MODE. Wird für die Metriken CLASSIFICATION_AVERAGE_PRECISION und CLASSIFICATION_ROC_AUC verwendet.

param

[in]  Im Falle der Metrik CLASSIFICATION_TOP_K_ACCURACY ist anstelle des Mittelungsmodus der ganzzahlige K-Wert anzugeben.

 

Rückgabewert

Ein Vektor, der die berechnete Metrik enthält. Im Falle des Mittelungsmodus AVERAGE_NONE enthält der Vektor die Metrikwerte für jede Klasse ohne Mittelwertbildung. (Im Falle der binären Klassifizierung wären dies beispielsweise zwei Metriken für 'false' und 'true').

Hinweis zu den Modi der Mittelwertbildung

AVERAGE_BINARY ist nur für die binäre Klassifizierung sinnvoll.

AVERAGE_MICRO - berechnet die Metriken global, indem jedes Element der Indikatormatrix mit Labelwerten als Label betrachtet wird. Die Indikatormatrix mit Labelwerten bezieht sich auf eine Matrix mit einer Reihe von Wahrscheinlichkeiten für jeden Labelwert.

AVERAGE_MACRO — berechnet die Metriken für jedes Label und ermittelt deren ungewichteten Mittelwert. Dabei wird ein Ungleichgewicht das Label nicht berücksichtigt.

AVERAGE_WEIGHTED — berechnet die Metriken für jedes Label und ermittelt ihren Durchschnitt gewichteten durch Unterstützung (der Anzahl der wahren Instanzen für jedes Label).

Hinweis

Im Falle einer binären Klassifikation können wir nicht nur eine n x 2-Matrix eingeben, bei der die erste Spalte die Wahrscheinlichkeiten für ein negatives Label und die zweite Spalte die Wahrscheinlichkeiten für ein positives Label enthält. Dies liegt daran, dass binäre Klassifizierungsmodelle entweder zwei Wahrscheinlichkeiten oder eine Wahrscheinlichkeit für eine positives Label liefern können.

Beispiel:

   vector y_true={7,2,1,0,4,1,4,9,5,9,0,6,9,0,1,5,9,7,3,4,8,4,2,7,6,8,4,2,3,6};
   //vector y_pred={7,2,1,0,4,1,4,9,5,9,0,6,9,0,1,5,9,7,3,4,2,9,4,9,5,9,2,7,7,0};
 
//--- label scores          0         1         2         3         4         5         6         7         8         9    true pred
   matrix y_scores={{0.0001090.0001860.0004490.0000520.0000020.0000220.0000050.9980590.0000100.001104},  // 7    7
                    {0.0000910.0819560.9168160.0011060.0000060.0000020.0000010.0000000.0000210.000000},  // 2    2
                    {0.0001080.9728630.0036000.0000210.0104790.0000150.0001310.0103850.0023390.000060},  // 1    1
                    {0.9254250.0000800.0029130.0000570.0002740.0006380.0635290.0003160.0000950.006673},  // 0    0
                    {0.0000600.0001260.0000060.0000000.9935130.0000000.0000030.0002220.0000010.006069},  // 4    4
                    {0.0000160.9821240.0000450.0000020.0084450.0000010.0000050.0092300.0001200.000013},  // 1    1
                    {0.0000000.0000400.0000010.0000000.9893950.0001670.0000040.0000700.0001770.010146},  // 4    4
                    {0.0007950.0029380.0234470.0074180.0218380.0024760.0002600.0475510.0000820.893194},  // 9    9
                    {0.0000910.0002260.0000380.0000070.0000480.8549100.0686440.0000800.0010970.074860},  // 5    5
                    {0.0000000.0000000.0000000.0000000.0030040.0000000.0000000.0000350.0000000.996960},  // 9    9
                    {0.9988560.0000090.0009760.0000020.0000000.0000130.0001310.0000060.0000000.000007},  // 0    0
                    {0.0001780.0004460.0003260.0000330.0001930.0000710.9984030.0000150.0003280.000007},  // 6    6
                    {0.0000050.0000160.0001530.0000450.0041100.0000120.0000150.0000310.0000760.995537},  // 9    9
                    {0.9941880.0000030.0025840.0000050.0000050.0001000.0007390.0014730.0000380.000864},  // 0    0
                    {0.0001730.9905690.0007920.0000400.0017980.0000350.0001140.0047500.0017160.000013},  // 1    1
                    {0.0000000.0005370.0000080.0050800.0000460.9929100.0000120.0006710.0003900.000347},  // 5    5
                    {0.0001270.0000030.0000030.0000000.0015830.0000000.0000020.0005550.0000160.997712},  // 9    9
                    {0.0000010.0000120.0000720.0000200.0000000.0000000.0000000.9998680.0000000.000026},  // 7    7
                    {0.0000200.0001050.0011390.9013430.0021320.0838730.0001240.0000970.0109810.000186},  // 3    3
                    {0.0000020.0000480.0000190.0000000.9993470.0000020.0000400.0000510.0000000.000489},  // 4    4
                    {0.0000590.0013440.6125020.0027490.0002290.0006780.0000380.0018440.3797270.000831},  // 8    2
                    {0.0005860.0007400.0016250.0000070.2693410.0000760.0164170.0001990.0001070.710902},  // 4    9
                    {0.0095470.0180550.2837950.0710790.4260740.0823350.0363790.0211880.0039240.047623},  // 2    4
                    {0.0025060.0025450.0011480.0056590.0204160.0001120.0060920.2725360.0031480.685839},  // 7    9
                    {0.0012630.0017690.0002930.0000110.0003020.8817680.1120190.0001250.0023270.000123},  // 6    5
                    {0.0029040.0029090.0134210.0014610.0075190.0012510.0005550.1062190.1071250.756637},  // 8    9
                    {0.0000550.0010800.8931580.0000000.1044920.0001590.0010420.0000130.0000000.000000},  // 4    2
                    {0.0003440.0026930.0711840.0002620.0000010.0000030.0000320.9243620.0007140.000404},  // 2    7
                    {0.0014040.0093750.0026380.2291890.0000640.0008960.0075160.7435570.0044620.000897},  // 3    7
                    {0.4911400.0001250.0000240.0003020.0000380.0349470.4731610.0001700.0000280.000066}}; // 6    0
 
   vector top_k=y_true.ClassificationScore(y_scores,CLASSIFICATION_TOP_K_ACCURACY,1);
   Print("top 1 accuracy score = ",top_k);
   top_k=y_true.ClassificationScore(y_scores,CLASSIFICATION_TOP_K_ACCURACY,2);
   Print("top 2 accuracy score = ",top_k);
   vector y_true2={0122};
   matrix y_score2={{0.50.20.2},  // 0 is in top 2
                    {0.30.40.2},  // 1 is in top 2
                    {0.20.40.3},  // 2 is in top 2
                    {0.70.20.1}}; // 2 isn't in top 2
   top_k=y_true2.ClassificationScore(y_score2,CLASSIFICATION_TOP_K_ACCURACY,2);
   Print("top k = ",top_k);
   Print("");
 
   vector ap_micro=y_true.ClassificationScore(y_scores,CLASSIFICATION_AVERAGE_PRECISION,AVERAGE_MICRO);
   Print("average precision score micro = ",ap_micro);
   vector ap_macro=y_true.ClassificationScore(y_scores,CLASSIFICATION_AVERAGE_PRECISION,AVERAGE_MACRO);
   Print("average precision score macro = ",ap_macro);
   vector ap_weighted=y_true.ClassificationScore(y_scores,CLASSIFICATION_AVERAGE_PRECISION,AVERAGE_WEIGHTED);
   Print("average precision score weighted = ",ap_weighted);
   vector ap_none=y_true.ClassificationScore(y_scores,CLASSIFICATION_AVERAGE_PRECISION,AVERAGE_NONE);
   Print("average precision score none = ",ap_none);
   Print("");
 
   vector area_micro=y_true.ClassificationScore(y_scores,CLASSIFICATION_ROC_AUC,AVERAGE_MICRO);
   Print("roc auc score micro = ",area_micro);
   vector area_macro=y_true.ClassificationScore(y_scores,CLASSIFICATION_ROC_AUC,AVERAGE_MACRO);
   Print("roc auc score macro = ",area_macro);
   vector area_weighted=y_true.ClassificationScore(y_scores,CLASSIFICATION_ROC_AUC,AVERAGE_WEIGHTED);
   Print("roc auc score weighted = ",area_weighted);
   vector area_none=y_true.ClassificationScore(y_scores,CLASSIFICATION_ROC_AUC,AVERAGE_NONE);
   Print("roc auc score none = ",area_none);
   Print("");
 
//--- binary classification
   vector y_pred_bin={0,1,0,1,1,0,0,0,1};
   vector y_true_bin={1,0,0,0,1,0,1,1,1};
   vector y_score_true={0.3,0.7,0.1,0.6,0.9,0.0,0.4,0.2,0.8};
   matrix y_score1_bin(y_score_true.Size(),1);
   y_score1_bin.Col(y_score_true,0);
   matrix y_scores_bin={{0.70.3},
                        {0.30.7},
                        {0.90.1},
                        {0.40.6},
                        {0.10.9},
                        {1.00.0},
                        {0.60.4},
                        {0.80.2},
                        {0.20.8}};
 
   vector ap=y_true_bin.ClassificationScore(y_scores_bin,CLASSIFICATION_AVERAGE_PRECISION,AVERAGE_BINARY);
   Print("average precision score binary = ",ap);
   vector ap2=y_true_bin.ClassificationScore(y_score1_bin,CLASSIFICATION_AVERAGE_PRECISION,AVERAGE_BINARY);
   Print("average precision score binary = ",ap2);
   vector ap3=y_true_bin.ClassificationScore(y_scores_bin,CLASSIFICATION_AVERAGE_PRECISION,AVERAGE_NONE);
   Print("average precision score none = ",ap3);
   Print("");
 
   vector area=y_true_bin.ClassificationScore(y_scores_bin,CLASSIFICATION_ROC_AUC,AVERAGE_BINARY);
   Print("roc auc score binary = ",area);
   vector area2=y_true_bin.ClassificationScore(y_score1_bin,CLASSIFICATION_ROC_AUC,AVERAGE_BINARY);
   Print("roc auc score binary = ",area2);
   vector area3=y_true_bin.ClassificationScore(y_scores_bin,CLASSIFICATION_ROC_AUC,AVERAGE_NONE);
   Print("roc auc score none = ",area3);
 
 
/*
  top 1 accuracy score = [0.6666666666666666]
  top 2 accuracy score = [1]
  top k = [0.75]
  
  average precision score micro = [0.8513333333333333]
  average precision score macro = [0.9326666666666666]
  average precision score weighted = [0.9333333333333333]
  average precision score none = [1,1,0.7,1,0.9266666666666666,0.8333333333333333,1,0.8666666666666667,1,1]
  
  roc auc score micro = [0.9839506172839506]
  roc auc score macro = [0.9892068783068803]
  roc auc score weighted = [0.9887354497354497]
  roc auc score none = [1,1,0.9506172839506173,1,0.984,0.9821428571428571,1,0.9753086419753086,1,1]
  
  average precision score binary = [0.7961904761904761]
  average precision score binary = [0.7961904761904761]
  average precision score none = [0.7678571428571428,0.7961904761904761]
  
  roc auc score binary = [0.7]
  roc auc score binary = [0.7]
  roc auc score none = [0.7,0.7]
*/