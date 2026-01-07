SignalsSections
OMG FZE LLC

SwapSlap Jpy Slap

OMG FZE LLC
0 reviews
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
VantageInternational-Live 8
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
34
Profit Trades:
32 (94.11%)
Loss Trades:
2 (5.88%)
Best trade:
23.46 USD
Worst trade:
-89.01 USD
Gross Profit:
297.31 USD (2 109 pips)
Gross Loss:
-170.81 USD (902 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (218.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
218.73 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.42
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
34 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.74
Expected Payoff:
3.72 USD
Average Profit:
9.29 USD
Average Loss:
-85.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-89.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-89.01 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
67.91%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
84.75 USD
Maximal:
89.31 USD (29.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURJPY+ 18
USDJPY+ 16
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURJPY+ 28
USDJPY+ 98
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURJPY+ 358
USDJPY+ 849
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +23.46 USD
Worst trade: -89 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +218.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -89.01 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

2026.01.07 13:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
