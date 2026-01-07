- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
34
Profit Trades:
32 (94.11%)
Loss Trades:
2 (5.88%)
Best trade:
23.46 USD
Worst trade:
-89.01 USD
Gross Profit:
297.31 USD (2 109 pips)
Gross Loss:
-170.81 USD (902 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (218.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
218.73 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.42
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
34 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.74
Expected Payoff:
3.72 USD
Average Profit:
9.29 USD
Average Loss:
-85.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-89.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-89.01 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
67.91%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
84.75 USD
Maximal:
89.31 USD (29.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURJPY+
|18
|USDJPY+
|16
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURJPY+
|28
|USDJPY+
|98
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURJPY+
|358
|USDJPY+
|849
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
