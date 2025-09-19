SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / VolumeHedger EA GOLD BTC 6 Set Files
OMG FZE LLC

VolumeHedger EA GOLD BTC 6 Set Files

OMG FZE LLC
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 60 USD per month
growth since 2025 58%
PUPrime-Live2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
428
Profit Trades:
260 (60.74%)
Loss Trades:
168 (39.25%)
Best trade:
395.72 USD
Worst trade:
-244.26 USD
Gross Profit:
4 909.25 USD (1 335 526 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 954.53 USD (732 588 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (184.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
430.60 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
11.73%
Max deposit load:
39.36%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.59
Long Trades:
165 (38.55%)
Short Trades:
263 (61.45%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
2.23 USD
Average Profit:
18.88 USD
Average Loss:
-23.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-7.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-364.92 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
10.63%
Annual Forecast:
128.92%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
126.24 USD
Maximal:
600.00 USD (21.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.41% (600.00 USD)
By Equity:
37.48% (632.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 388
BTCUSD 40
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s 589
BTCUSD 365
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s -24K
BTCUSD 627K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +395.72 USD
Worst trade: -244 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +184.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PUPrime-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This signal is generated by the VolumeHedger EA.
It combines a hedging strategy with a martingale strategy and starts a trade series at the most optimal times.
A fixed monthly return is targeted, but it carries a high risk of significant loss. 

I have prepared a group of 6 set files with RiskLow.

  • Expected Monthly Profit: 20%
  • Amount of Loss: 50%
  • Min Required Deposit: 2200$ ( 500x leverage for Gold and BTC)
  • Used Strategies: Lydians + Trend Catcher + Engulfing (replaced with Volume Hedging Indi on 22 Oct)
It is shared for the purpose of promoting the EA.
Personalized set files with similar performance are prepared for those who purchase the product.


No reviews
2025.12.05 14:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 12:42
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 12:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 08:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 04:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 02:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.22 09:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.15 13:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 18:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 12:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.10 18:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.10 07:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.10 04:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.07 12:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.03 01:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.29 13:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
