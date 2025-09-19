- Growth
Trades:
428
Profit Trades:
260 (60.74%)
Loss Trades:
168 (39.25%)
Best trade:
395.72 USD
Worst trade:
-244.26 USD
Gross Profit:
4 909.25 USD (1 335 526 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 954.53 USD (732 588 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (184.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
430.60 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
11.73%
Max deposit load:
39.36%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.59
Long Trades:
165 (38.55%)
Short Trades:
263 (61.45%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
2.23 USD
Average Profit:
18.88 USD
Average Loss:
-23.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-7.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-364.92 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
10.63%
Annual Forecast:
128.92%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
126.24 USD
Maximal:
600.00 USD (21.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.41% (600.00 USD)
By Equity:
37.48% (632.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|388
|BTCUSD
|40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|589
|BTCUSD
|365
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|-24K
|BTCUSD
|627K
Best trade: +395.72 USD
Worst trade: -244 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +184.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PUPrime-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
This signal is generated by the VolumeHedger EA.
It combines a hedging strategy with a martingale strategy and starts a trade series at the most optimal times.
A fixed monthly return is targeted, but it carries a high risk of significant loss.
I have prepared a group of 6 set files with RiskLow.
- Expected Monthly Profit: 20%
- Amount of Loss: 50%
- Min Required Deposit: 2200$ ( 500x leverage for Gold and BTC)
- Used Strategies: Lydians + Trend Catcher + Engulfing (replaced with Volume Hedging Indi on 22 Oct)
Personalized set files with similar performance are prepared for those who purchase the product.
