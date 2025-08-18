SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / VolumeHedger EA BTC RiskMid Lydians
OMG FZE LLC

VolumeHedger EA BTC RiskMid Lydians

OMG FZE LLC
0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
2 / 1.7K USD
Copy for 60 USD per month
growth since 2025 175%
PUPrime-Live2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
255
Profit Trades:
158 (61.96%)
Loss Trades:
97 (38.04%)
Best trade:
210.94 USD
Worst trade:
-115.81 USD
Gross Profit:
2 085.04 USD (6 220 504 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 278.23 USD (5 908 740 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (111.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
224.66 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
14.61%
Max deposit load:
10.64%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.80
Long Trades:
106 (41.57%)
Short Trades:
149 (58.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.63
Expected Payoff:
3.16 USD
Average Profit:
13.20 USD
Average Loss:
-13.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-212.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-212.34 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
17.87%
Annual Forecast:
216.86%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
212.34 USD (21.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.51% (48.63 USD)
By Equity:
7.11% (99.85 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 255
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 807
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 312K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +210.94 USD
Worst trade: -116 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +111.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -212.34 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PUPrime-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This signal is generated by the VolumeHedger EA.
It combines a hedging strategy with a limited martingale strategy and starts a trade series at the most optimal times.
  • Expected Monthly Profit: 20%
  • Min Required Deposit: 1500$
  • Used Strategies: Lydians + MACD(since 14 oct)
It is shared for the purpose of promoting the EA.
Personalized set files with similar performance are prepared for those who purchase the product.

Note: I have decided to change the ADX set file with Lydians set file at 08.09.2025
It will bring around 20% monthly profit from now. 

Note: I have decided to add MACD at 14 oct and it will keep bringing monthly 20% profit. Both files are lowRisk loaded now. 
No reviews
2025.11.12 00:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 05:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.21 19:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.14 07:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.14 02:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.03 10:08
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 10:08
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 08:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.02 02:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.25 23:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 17:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.22 09:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.15 09:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.14 12:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.12 06:10
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.01 10:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.30 08:48
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.30 08:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.29 23:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.29 13:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
VolumeHedger EA BTC RiskMid Lydians
60 USD per month
175%
2
1.7K
USD
1.6K
USD
20
100%
255
61%
15%
1.63
3.16
USD
14%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.