Trades:
255
Profit Trades:
158 (61.96%)
Loss Trades:
97 (38.04%)
Best trade:
210.94 USD
Worst trade:
-115.81 USD
Gross Profit:
2 085.04 USD (6 220 504 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 278.23 USD (5 908 740 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (111.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
224.66 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
14.61%
Max deposit load:
10.64%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.80
Long Trades:
106 (41.57%)
Short Trades:
149 (58.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.63
Expected Payoff:
3.16 USD
Average Profit:
13.20 USD
Average Loss:
-13.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-212.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-212.34 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
17.87%
Annual Forecast:
216.86%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
212.34 USD (21.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.51% (48.63 USD)
By Equity:
7.11% (99.85 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|255
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|807
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|312K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
This signal is generated by the VolumeHedger EA.
It combines a hedging strategy with a limited martingale strategy and starts a trade series at the most optimal times.
Personalized set files with similar performance are prepared for those who purchase the product.
Note: I have decided to change the ADX set file with Lydians set file at 08.09.2025
It will bring around 20% monthly profit from now.
Note: I have decided to add MACD at 14 oct and it will keep bringing monthly 20% profit. Both files are lowRisk loaded now.
- Expected Monthly Profit: 20%
- Min Required Deposit: 1500$
- Used Strategies: Lydians + MACD(since 14 oct)
60 USD per month
175%
2
1.7K
USD
USD
1.6K
USD
USD
20
100%
255
61%
15%
1.63
3.16
USD
USD
14%
1:500