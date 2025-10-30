SignalsSections
OMG FZE LLC

VolumeHedger Gold SuperTr TrCatcher BTC

OMG FZE LLC
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 60 USD per month
growth since 2025 79%
PUPrime-Live2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
177
Profit Trades:
124 (70.05%)
Loss Trades:
53 (29.94%)
Best trade:
141.12 USD
Worst trade:
-80.28 USD
Gross Profit:
1 490.63 USD (1 753 603 pips)
Gross Loss:
-924.53 USD (829 246 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (60.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
170.75 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
8.52%
Max deposit load:
18.32%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.28
Long Trades:
65 (36.72%)
Short Trades:
112 (63.28%)
Profit Factor:
1.61
Expected Payoff:
3.20 USD
Average Profit:
12.02 USD
Average Loss:
-17.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-132.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-132.34 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
17.44%
Annual Forecast:
211.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
40.75 USD
Maximal:
132.34 USD (12.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.05% (116.76 USD)
By Equity:
6.65% (60.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 121
BTCUSD 56
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s 404
BTCUSD 163
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s 3.2K
BTCUSD 921K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +141.12 USD
Worst trade: -80 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +60.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -132.34 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PUPrime-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This signal is generated by the VolumeHedger EA.
It combines a hedging strategy with a limited martingale strategy and starts a trade series at the most optimal times.
  • Expected Monthly Profit: 20%
  • Min Required Deposit: 1000$
  • Used Strategies: Lydians + TrendCatcher + SuperTrend

It is shared for the purpose of promoting the EA.
Personalized set files with similar performance are prepared for those who purchase the product

No reviews
2025.12.02 02:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.01 11:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.07 15:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.30 14:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
