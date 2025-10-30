This signal is generated by the

.

It combines a hedging strategy with a limited martingale strategy and starts a trade series at the most optimal times.

Expected Monthly Profit: 20 %

% Min Required Deposit : 1000$

: 1000$ Used Strategies: Lydians + TrendCatcher + SuperTrend

It is shared for the purpose of promoting the EA.

Personalized set files with similar performance are prepared for those who purchase the product