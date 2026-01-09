- Growth
Trades:
17
Profit Trades:
12 (70.58%)
Loss Trades:
5 (29.41%)
Best trade:
90.60 USD
Worst trade:
-63.70 USD
Gross Profit:
711.43 USD (8 615 pips)
Gross Loss:
-304.80 USD (6 094 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (174.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
174.00 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.38
Long Trades:
8 (47.06%)
Short Trades:
9 (52.94%)
Profit Factor:
2.33
Expected Payoff:
23.92 USD
Average Profit:
59.29 USD
Average Loss:
-60.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-63.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-63.70 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
48.67%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
63.70 USD (5.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAGUSD.s
|17
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAGUSD.s
|407
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAGUSD.s
|2.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +90.60 USD
Worst trade: -64 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +174.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -63.70 USD
Taking advantage of silver’s increased volatility in recent times, I decided to test the volumehedger.
Monthly 400$ expectation, risk 960$
