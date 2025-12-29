SignalsSections
OMG FZE LLC

FX Hotel Development in Progress

OMG FZE LLC
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 3%
PUPrime-Live2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
78
Profit Trades:
54 (69.23%)
Loss Trades:
24 (30.77%)
Best trade:
136.08 USD
Worst trade:
-78.06 USD
Gross Profit:
1 271.26 USD (960 379 pips)
Gross Loss:
-675.80 USD (745 091 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (544.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
544.75 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
27.43%
Max deposit load:
0.18%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
68
Avg holding time:
52 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.50
Long Trades:
36 (46.15%)
Short Trades:
42 (53.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.88
Expected Payoff:
7.63 USD
Average Profit:
23.54 USD
Average Loss:
-28.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-87.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-238.02 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
3.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
194.32 USD
Maximal:
238.56 USD (1.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.19% (238.20 USD)
By Equity:
0.14% (28.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.p 43
BTCUSD 35
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.p 363
BTCUSD 232
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.p 5.7K
BTCUSD 210K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +136.08 USD
Worst trade: -78 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +544.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -87.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PUPrime-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Set File Magic Pos Loss Profit (M) Potantial Note Last Loss
BTC MACD 55736 6 930 260 Medium
BTC Lydians 85736 4 2130 400 Safe
GOLD Trendcather 4 2120 520 Safe
GOLD Lydians 20M-4H 4 1440 400 Yearly 1 lose Lot size can be reduced by half. 2025.11.19
GOLD Lydians-R 20M-4H 4 720 200 Yearly 1 lose 2025.03.05
GOLD SuperTr 23730 4 720 130 Safe
GOLD SuperTr-R 23731 4-5 2100 150 Safe
GOLD ATR- 5 700 300 Medium

Monthly Profit expectation: 2660$
Max Lose in one time: 2130$
































No reviews
2025.12.29 12:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 12:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
