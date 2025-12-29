- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
78
Profit Trades:
54 (69.23%)
Loss Trades:
24 (30.77%)
Best trade:
136.08 USD
Worst trade:
-78.06 USD
Gross Profit:
1 271.26 USD (960 379 pips)
Gross Loss:
-675.80 USD (745 091 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (544.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
544.75 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
27.43%
Max deposit load:
0.18%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
68
Avg holding time:
52 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.50
Long Trades:
36 (46.15%)
Short Trades:
42 (53.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.88
Expected Payoff:
7.63 USD
Average Profit:
23.54 USD
Average Loss:
-28.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-87.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-238.02 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
3.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
194.32 USD
Maximal:
238.56 USD (1.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.19% (238.20 USD)
By Equity:
0.14% (28.80 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.p
|43
|BTCUSD
|35
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.p
|363
|BTCUSD
|232
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.p
|5.7K
|BTCUSD
|210K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +136.08 USD
Worst trade: -78 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +544.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -87.42 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PUPrime-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
|Set File
|Magic
|Pos
|Loss
|Profit (M)
|Potantial
|Note
|Last Loss
|BTC MACD
|55736
|6
|930
|260
|Medium
|BTC Lydians
|85736
|4
|2130
|400
|Safe
|GOLD Trendcather
|4
|2120
|520
|Safe
|GOLD Lydians 20M-4H
|4
|1440
|400
|Yearly 1 lose
|Lot size can be reduced by half.
|2025.11.19
|GOLD Lydians-R 20M-4H
|4
|720
|200
|Yearly 1 lose
|2025.03.05
|GOLD SuperTr
|23730
|4
|720
|130
|Safe
|GOLD SuperTr-R
|23731
|4-5
|2100
|150
|Safe
|GOLD ATR-
|5
|700
|300
|Medium
Monthly Profit expectation: 2660$
Max Lose in one time: 2130$
No reviews
