Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Mix test EA
Armin Heshmat

Mix test EA

Armin Heshmat
0 reviews
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -2%
VTMarkets-Live 5
1:10
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 876
Profit Trades:
1 884 (48.60%)
Loss Trades:
1 992 (51.39%)
Best trade:
314.47 USD
Worst trade:
-183.82 USD
Gross Profit:
6 304.37 USD (4 421 699 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 580.63 USD (3 547 008 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (223.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
696.31 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
2.07%
Max deposit load:
3.90%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
1 minute
Recovery Factor:
2.28
Long Trades:
1 990 (51.34%)
Short Trades:
1 886 (48.66%)
Profit Factor:
1.38
Expected Payoff:
0.44 USD
Average Profit:
3.35 USD
Average Loss:
-2.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
26 (-12.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-370.42 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-13.85%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
553.22 USD
Maximal:
756.71 USD (30.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
59.04% (553.22 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-ECN 3200
BTCUSD 676
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-ECN -377
BTCUSD 2.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-ECN -7.7K
BTCUSD 878K
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +314.47 USD
Worst trade: -184 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +223.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.97 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.06 12:26
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.06 12:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
