SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Crypto Killer MAX Risk
Armin Heshmat

Crypto Killer MAX Risk

Armin Heshmat
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 130%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
488
Profit Trades:
337 (69.05%)
Loss Trades:
151 (30.94%)
Best trade:
23.58 EUR
Worst trade:
-14.73 EUR
Gross Profit:
575.82 EUR (4 230 955 pips)
Gross Loss:
-447.45 EUR (2 945 858 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (24.57 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
57.84 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
2.20%
Max deposit load:
19.28%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
11 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.83
Long Trades:
236 (48.36%)
Short Trades:
252 (51.64%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
0.26 EUR
Average Profit:
1.71 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.96 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-25.39 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-56.88 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
2.79%
Annual Forecast:
33.90%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.47 EUR
Maximal:
153.92 EUR (44.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
44.58% (153.92 EUR)
By Equity:
10.91% (24.59 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 488
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 146
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 1.3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +23.58 EUR
Worst trade: -15 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.57 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.39 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data


🚀 Crypto Killer – Mastering Breakout Trading

Welcome to Crypto Killer, a revolutionary trading system crafted specifically for BTCUSD.Our methodology harnesses the power of breakout trading, seamlessly integrating intelligent risk management techniques to maximize potential gains.

⚜️Key Features:

🔰Tailored for BTCUSD’s volatility
🔰Effective even with wider spreads
🔰Fully automated risk management with tight stop-loss 🎯
🔰Hands-free entry and exit points


📊 Performance: • Access to 4 live signals on MQL5, results available for review


✅Signal1 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2328330?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal2 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2338975?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal3 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326951?source=Site+Signals+My


💡 EA is designed for those who seek consistent breakout opportunities while maintaining strict risk control.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

🔰📈Please follow these steps to connect to Signal via PAMM account


🔰1. First step registr with this link in broker :  

https://www.vtmarkets.com/trade-now/?affid=9290020

—————————

🔰2. After registration, you should open a (( PAMM investor Mt4 account )) and deposit it .

—————————

🔰3. Then you will register there with the link I shared for the PAMM account and connect yourself to the ((Crypto Killer offer))


Link PAMM :  

https://pamm7.vtmarkets.com/app/join/998/ow07iw2o


⚠️ Please note that only send requests to Crypto Killer offer.


⚠️ Please note that you must enter your PAMM investor  account information, which includes 

((login, password, and live server )) to log in to PAMM account and see the offer.

—————————-

🔰5. Please request the offer I shared with you and let me know so I can accept you to connect to my PAMM account.


No reviews
2025.12.18 20:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 21:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.14 17:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.14 17:20
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.24% of days out of 118 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 15:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 08:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 18:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 02:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.23 02:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.22 23:00
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 08:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.21 08:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.09 04:34
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.82% of days out of 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 10:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.02 05:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 01:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.20 04:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.18 07:34
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.05 03:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.02 13:19
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.44% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
