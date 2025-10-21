SignalsSections
Armin Heshmat

Crypto Killer Infinity

Armin Heshmat
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 37%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
208
Profit Trades:
130 (62.50%)
Loss Trades:
78 (37.50%)
Best trade:
27.03 USD
Worst trade:
-22.59 USD
Gross Profit:
685.84 USD (1 964 699 pips)
Gross Loss:
-442.64 USD (1 205 841 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (62.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
139.21 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
0.96%
Max deposit load:
3.31%
Latest trade:
9 days ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
7 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.34
Long Trades:
94 (45.19%)
Short Trades:
114 (54.81%)
Profit Factor:
1.55
Expected Payoff:
1.17 USD
Average Profit:
5.28 USD
Average Loss:
-5.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-32.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-47.83 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
7.38%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.06 USD
Maximal:
103.82 USD (10.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.66% (103.82 USD)
By Equity:
5.12% (44.38 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 208
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 243
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 754K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +27.03 USD
Worst trade: -23 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +62.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -32.31 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Classic3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 84
🚀 Crypto Killer – Mastering Breakout Trading

Welcome to Crypto Killer, a revolutionary trading system crafted specifically for BTCUSD.Our methodology harnesses the power of breakout trading, seamlessly integrating intelligent risk management techniques to maximize potential gains.

⚜️Key Features:

🔰Tailored for BTCUSD’s volatility
🔰Effective even with wider spreads
🔰Fully automated risk management with tight stop-loss 🎯
🔰Hands-free entry and exit points


📊 Performance: • Access to 4 live signals on MQL5, results available for review


✅Signal1 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2328330?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal2 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2338975?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal3 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326951?source=Site+Signals+My


💡 EA is designed for those who seek consistent breakout opportunities while maintaining strict risk control.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

🔰📈Please follow these steps to connect to Signal via PAMM account


🔰1. First step registr with this link in broker :  

https://www.vtmarkets.com/trade-now/?affid=9290020

—————————

🔰2. After registration, you should open a (( PAMM investor Mt4 account )) and deposit it .


—————————

🔰3. Then you will register there with the link I shared for the PAMM account and connect yourself to the ((Crypto Killer offer))


Link PAMM :  

https://pamm7.vtmarkets.com/app/join/998/ow07iw2o


⚠️ Please note that only send requests to Crypto Killer offer.


⚠️ Please note that you must enter your PAMM investor  account information, which includes 

((login, password, and live server )) to log in to PAMM account and see the offer.

—————————-

🔰5. Please request the offer I shared with you and let me know so I can accept you to connect to my PAMM account.


No reviews
2025.12.21 17:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.23 02:10
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.20 01:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.19 19:09
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.19 18:09
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.10 14:34
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.09 22:35
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.06 11:27
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.04 05:50
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.02 16:35
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.02 12:09
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.31 09:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.27 22:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.22 22:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 15:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.21 15:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.21 15:12
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.21 12:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 12:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 12:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
