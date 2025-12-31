SignalsSections
Xin Tan

LIQ sweep

Xin Tan
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
5
Profit Trades:
4 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
1 (20.00%)
Best trade:
46.24 USD
Worst trade:
-26.09 USD
Gross Profit:
95.95 USD (9 591 pips)
Gross Loss:
-26.09 USD (2 609 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (70.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
70.34 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.68
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.68
Long Trades:
4 (80.00%)
Short Trades:
1 (20.00%)
Profit Factor:
3.68
Expected Payoff:
13.97 USD
Average Profit:
23.99 USD
Average Loss:
-26.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-26.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-26.09 USD (1)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
26.09 USD (9.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD# 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# 70
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +46.24 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +70.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -26.09 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

1
No reviews
2025.12.31 16:14
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.31 16:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.31 16:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
