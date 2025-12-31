- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
5
Profit Trades:
4 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
1 (20.00%)
Best trade:
46.24 USD
Worst trade:
-26.09 USD
Gross Profit:
95.95 USD (9 591 pips)
Gross Loss:
-26.09 USD (2 609 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (70.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
70.34 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.68
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.68
Long Trades:
4 (80.00%)
Short Trades:
1 (20.00%)
Profit Factor:
3.68
Expected Payoff:
13.97 USD
Average Profit:
23.99 USD
Average Loss:
-26.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-26.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-26.09 USD (1)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
26.09 USD (9.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD#
|70
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD#
|7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +46.24 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +70.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -26.09 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
1
No reviews