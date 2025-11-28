SignalsSections
Xin Tan

V E C T O R

Xin Tan
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 464%
XMGlobal-Real 24
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
128
Profit Trades:
92 (71.87%)
Loss Trades:
36 (28.13%)
Best trade:
476.80 USD
Worst trade:
-119.65 USD
Gross Profit:
2 168.52 USD (216 756 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 205.34 USD (119 652 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (76.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
491.57 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
90.67%
Max deposit load:
11.05%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.62
Long Trades:
89 (69.53%)
Short Trades:
39 (30.47%)
Profit Factor:
1.80
Expected Payoff:
7.52 USD
Average Profit:
23.57 USD
Average Loss:
-33.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-155.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-155.84 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
64.35%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
266.33 USD (21.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.39% (266.33 USD)
By Equity:
17.93% (266.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD# 123
USDCAD# 4
EURGBP# 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# 1K
USDCAD# -65
EURGBP# -6
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 103K
USDCAD# -6.1K
EURGBP# -204
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +476.80 USD
Worst trade: -120 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +76.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -155.84 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 24" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

1, past performance is not the account to ensure that a future returns, foreign exchange risk, the investment need to be careful!
2, my trading system is relatively stable, control risks as far as possible;
3, documentary, users will need to fund net worth more than $2000, set up the documentary proportion less than 60%（Use no more than：less than 60%
No reviews
2026.01.05 04:58
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 04:58
No swaps are charged
2025.12.21 09:11
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.08 03:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.28 09:07
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.28 09:07
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 02:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
