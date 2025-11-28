- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
128
Profit Trades:
92 (71.87%)
Loss Trades:
36 (28.13%)
Best trade:
476.80 USD
Worst trade:
-119.65 USD
Gross Profit:
2 168.52 USD (216 756 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 205.34 USD (119 652 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (76.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
491.57 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
90.67%
Max deposit load:
11.05%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.62
Long Trades:
89 (69.53%)
Short Trades:
39 (30.47%)
Profit Factor:
1.80
Expected Payoff:
7.52 USD
Average Profit:
23.57 USD
Average Loss:
-33.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-155.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-155.84 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
64.35%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
266.33 USD (21.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.39% (266.33 USD)
By Equity:
17.93% (266.72 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|123
|USDCAD#
|4
|EURGBP#
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD#
|1K
|USDCAD#
|-65
|EURGBP#
|-6
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD#
|103K
|USDCAD#
|-6.1K
|EURGBP#
|-204
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +476.80 USD
Worst trade: -120 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +76.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -155.84 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 24" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
1, past performance is not the account to ensure that a future returns, foreign exchange risk, the investment need to be careful!
2, my trading system is relatively stable, control risks as far as possible;
3, documentary, users will need to fund net worth more than $2000, set up the documentary proportion less than 60%（Use no more than：less than 60%
