Noppon Kotprathum

Pao Goal

Noppon Kotprathum
0 reviews
Reliability
52 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 825%
XMGlobal-MT5 13
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
422
Profit Trades:
334 (79.14%)
Loss Trades:
88 (20.85%)
Best trade:
58.67 USD
Worst trade:
-90.57 USD
Gross Profit:
736.82 USD (4 269 110 pips)
Gross Loss:
-519.26 USD (405 166 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (67.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
67.62 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
55.40%
Max deposit load:
2.31%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.03
Long Trades:
360 (85.31%)
Short Trades:
62 (14.69%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
0.52 USD
Average Profit:
2.21 USD
Average Loss:
-5.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-38.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-139.28 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
53.53%
Annual Forecast:
649.46%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.62 USD
Maximal:
211.11 USD (55.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
61.01% (211.11 USD)
By Equity:
8.21% (17.06 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLDm# 404
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLDm# 225
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLDm# 241K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +58.67 USD
Worst trade: -91 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +67.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -38.72 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 13" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Gold Trading
No reviews
2025.12.24 01:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 06:10
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 06:10
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 05:10
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.12 05:10
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 2.31% of days out of 347 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 05:10
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
