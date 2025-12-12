- Growth
Trades:
422
Profit Trades:
334 (79.14%)
Loss Trades:
88 (20.85%)
Best trade:
58.67 USD
Worst trade:
-90.57 USD
Gross Profit:
736.82 USD (4 269 110 pips)
Gross Loss:
-519.26 USD (405 166 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (67.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
67.62 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
55.40%
Max deposit load:
2.31%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.03
Long Trades:
360 (85.31%)
Short Trades:
62 (14.69%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
0.52 USD
Average Profit:
2.21 USD
Average Loss:
-5.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-38.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-139.28 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
53.53%
Annual Forecast:
649.46%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.62 USD
Maximal:
211.11 USD (55.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
61.01% (211.11 USD)
By Equity:
8.21% (17.06 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDm#
|404
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLDm#
|225
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLDm#
|241K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +58.67 USD
Worst trade: -91 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +67.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -38.72 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 13" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Gold Trading
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
825%
0
0
USD
USD
215
USD
USD
52
0%
422
79%
55%
1.41
0.52
USD
USD
61%
1:500