The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Dukascopy-live-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageFXInternational-Live 4 0.00 × 1 FBS-Real-2 0.00 × 1 ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server 0.00 × 4 Pepperstone-Edge12 0.33 × 18 ICMarkets-Live17 0.43 × 7 EightcapLtd-Real-4 0.43 × 44 RoboForex-Prime 0.67 × 6 Dukascopy-LIVE-1 0.68 × 730 Dukascopy-live-1 1.18 × 891 Weltrade-Live 1.50 × 58 AdmiralsGroup-Live3 3.36 × 33 AdmiralMarkets-Live3 3.83 × 99 XMGlobal-Real 41 7.44 × 48 GQCapital-Live 7.71 × 48