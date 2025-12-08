- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
6 (54.54%)
Loss Trades:
5 (45.45%)
Best trade:
28.01 GBP
Worst trade:
-19.01 GBP
Gross Profit:
134.08 GBP (1 234 pips)
Gross Loss:
-60.65 GBP (403 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (80.77 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
80.77 GBP (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading activity:
18.80%
Max deposit load:
44.22%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.95
Long Trades:
6 (54.55%)
Short Trades:
5 (45.45%)
Profit Factor:
2.21
Expected Payoff:
6.68 GBP
Average Profit:
22.35 GBP
Average Loss:
-12.13 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-24.93 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-24.93 GBP (2)
Monthly growth:
11.54%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
24.93 GBP
Maximal:
24.93 GBP (3.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.92% (24.93 GBP)
By Equity:
2.46% (16.55 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|95
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|831
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +28.01 GBP
Worst trade: -19 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +80.77 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.93 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Dukascopy-live-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-2
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.33 × 18
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.43 × 7
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|0.43 × 44
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.67 × 6
|
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
|0.68 × 730
|
Dukascopy-live-1
|1.18 × 891
|
Weltrade-Live
|1.50 × 58
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live3
|3.36 × 33
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|3.83 × 99
|
XMGlobal-Real 41
|7.44 × 48
|
GQCapital-Live
|7.71 × 48
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
12%
0
0
USD
USD
710
GBP
GBP
2
0%
11
54%
19%
2.21
6.68
GBP
GBP
4%
1:100