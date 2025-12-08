SignalsSections
Pavel Kornilov

AOM FX

Pavel Kornilov
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 12%
Dukascopy-live-1
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
6 (54.54%)
Loss Trades:
5 (45.45%)
Best trade:
28.01 GBP
Worst trade:
-19.01 GBP
Gross Profit:
134.08 GBP (1 234 pips)
Gross Loss:
-60.65 GBP (403 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (80.77 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
80.77 GBP (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading activity:
18.80%
Max deposit load:
44.22%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.95
Long Trades:
6 (54.55%)
Short Trades:
5 (45.45%)
Profit Factor:
2.21
Expected Payoff:
6.68 GBP
Average Profit:
22.35 GBP
Average Loss:
-12.13 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-24.93 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-24.93 GBP (2)
Monthly growth:
11.54%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
24.93 GBP
Maximal:
24.93 GBP (3.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.92% (24.93 GBP)
By Equity:
2.46% (16.55 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 95
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 831
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +28.01 GBP
Worst trade: -19 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +80.77 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.93 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Dukascopy-live-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-2
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.33 × 18
ICMarkets-Live17
0.43 × 7
EightcapLtd-Real-4
0.43 × 44
RoboForex-Prime
0.67 × 6
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
0.68 × 730
Dukascopy-live-1
1.18 × 891
Weltrade-Live
1.50 × 58
AdmiralsGroup-Live3
3.36 × 33
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
3.83 × 99
XMGlobal-Real 41
7.44 × 48
GQCapital-Live
7.71 × 48
No reviews
2025.12.15 16:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 10:53
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.09 10:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.09 09:53
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.09 09:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.08 20:38
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 20:38
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 20:38
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.08 20:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.08 20:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.