Trades:
1 344
Profit Trades:
999 (74.33%)
Loss Trades:
345 (25.67%)
Best trade:
43 075.86 USD
Worst trade:
-756.40 USD
Gross Profit:
420 848.90 USD (928 852 pips)
Gross Loss:
-26 414.93 USD (238 623 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (294 225.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
294 225.88 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
23.79%
Max deposit load:
0.70%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
63.44
Long Trades:
1 343 (99.93%)
Short Trades:
1 (0.07%)
Profit Factor:
15.93
Expected Payoff:
293.48 USD
Average Profit:
421.27 USD
Average Loss:
-76.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-6 217.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 217.34 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
1.60%
Annual Forecast:
19.47%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
6 217.34 USD (3.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.52% (6 217.34 USD)
By Equity:
0.20% (559.48 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1344
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|394K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|690K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +43 075.86 USD
Worst trade: -756 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +294 225.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6 217.34 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 4
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 35
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 5
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 7
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
|0.00 × 19
|
Exness-Real27
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.13 × 8
|
ECMarkets-Live05
|0.41 × 27
|
Exness-Real
|0.47 × 129
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.56 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.67 × 3
|
Exness-Real36
|1.09 × 260
|
CXMTradingLtd-Real
|1.69 × 13
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|1.81 × 59
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.00 × 34
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|2.14 × 44
|
Tickmill-Live05
|2.40 × 727
|
Coinexx-Demo
|3.78 × 36
|
FBS-Real-6
|4.67 × 3
|
SalmaMarkets-Live
|5.20 × 5
