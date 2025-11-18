SignalsSections
Dilwyn Tng

Testing Account

Dilwyn Tng
0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 335%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 407
Profit Trades:
1 284 (37.68%)
Loss Trades:
2 123 (62.31%)
Best trade:
103.89 EUR
Worst trade:
-153.53 EUR
Gross Profit:
5 533.33 EUR (2 965 369 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 430.33 EUR (2 655 770 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (52.74 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
160.16 EUR (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
98.24%
Max deposit load:
28.20%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.17
Long Trades:
1 712 (50.25%)
Short Trades:
1 695 (49.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
0.32 EUR
Average Profit:
4.31 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.09 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
34 (-25.91 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-212.04 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
65.69%
Annual Forecast:
797.03%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
69.94 EUR
Maximal:
264.29 EUR (60.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
45.65% (84.49 EUR)
By Equity:
52.60% (321.54 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US30 2922
XAUUSD 122
AUDCAD 56
EURUSD 54
JP225 41
USDJPY 38
DE40 38
GBPUSD 34
US500 25
USTEC 24
EURAUD 16
AUDUSD 15
USDCAD 11
EURGBP 9
STOXX50 2
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US30 313
XAUUSD 679
AUDCAD 125
EURUSD 11
JP225 10
USDJPY -1
DE40 183
GBPUSD 143
US500 -35
USTEC -166
EURAUD 36
AUDUSD -37
USDCAD 23
EURGBP 18
STOXX50 -44
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US30 188K
XAUUSD 32K
AUDCAD 4.3K
EURUSD 1.2K
JP225 71K
USDJPY -703
DE40 119K
GBPUSD 1.3K
US500 -10K
USTEC -90K
EURAUD 1.3K
AUDUSD -374
USDCAD 633
EURGBP 195
STOXX50 -8.3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +103.89 EUR
Worst trade: -154 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +52.74 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.91 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.80 × 132
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
FusionMarkets-Live
8.66 × 115
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.05 × 160
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
11.41 × 102
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.93 × 267
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
23.95 × 112
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
27.05 × 248
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
29.50 × 26
No reviews
2025.12.26 14:14
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.24 04:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 01:50
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 18:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 17:41
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 02:36
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 161 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 21:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 22:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 02:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 10:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 00:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 08:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 02:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 22:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 11:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 05:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 10:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 22:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 16:53
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 132 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
