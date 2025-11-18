- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3 407
Profit Trades:
1 284 (37.68%)
Loss Trades:
2 123 (62.31%)
Best trade:
103.89 EUR
Worst trade:
-153.53 EUR
Gross Profit:
5 533.33 EUR (2 965 369 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 430.33 EUR (2 655 770 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (52.74 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
160.16 EUR (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
98.24%
Max deposit load:
28.20%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.17
Long Trades:
1 712 (50.25%)
Short Trades:
1 695 (49.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
0.32 EUR
Average Profit:
4.31 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.09 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
34 (-25.91 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-212.04 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
65.69%
Annual Forecast:
797.03%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
69.94 EUR
Maximal:
264.29 EUR (60.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
45.65% (84.49 EUR)
By Equity:
52.60% (321.54 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|2922
|XAUUSD
|122
|AUDCAD
|56
|EURUSD
|54
|JP225
|41
|USDJPY
|38
|DE40
|38
|GBPUSD
|34
|US500
|25
|USTEC
|24
|EURAUD
|16
|AUDUSD
|15
|USDCAD
|11
|EURGBP
|9
|STOXX50
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US30
|313
|XAUUSD
|679
|AUDCAD
|125
|EURUSD
|11
|JP225
|10
|USDJPY
|-1
|DE40
|183
|GBPUSD
|143
|US500
|-35
|USTEC
|-166
|EURAUD
|36
|AUDUSD
|-37
|USDCAD
|23
|EURGBP
|18
|STOXX50
|-44
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US30
|188K
|XAUUSD
|32K
|AUDCAD
|4.3K
|EURUSD
|1.2K
|JP225
|71K
|USDJPY
|-703
|DE40
|119K
|GBPUSD
|1.3K
|US500
|-10K
|USTEC
|-90K
|EURAUD
|1.3K
|AUDUSD
|-374
|USDCAD
|633
|EURGBP
|195
|STOXX50
|-8.3K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
Best trade: +103.89 EUR
Worst trade: -154 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +52.74 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.91 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.80 × 132
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 11
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|7.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|7.31 × 83
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|8.66 × 115
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.05 × 160
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|11.41 × 102
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|11.93 × 267
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|12.16 × 25
|
Coinexx-Live
|14.68 × 22
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|15.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|16.40 × 5
|
FxPro-MT5
|16.52 × 50
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|16.69 × 13
|
HFMarketsSA-Live2
|18.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|23.95 × 112
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|25.67 × 6
|
Earnex-Trade
|27.05 × 248
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|29.07 × 146
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|29.50 × 26
No reviews