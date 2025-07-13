SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / DynamicTraderPro
Emanuele Giulivi

DynamicTraderPro

Emanuele Giulivi
0 reviews
Reliability
39 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 500 USD per month
growth since 2025 316%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 150
Profit Trades:
724 (62.95%)
Loss Trades:
426 (37.04%)
Best trade:
378.52 USD
Worst trade:
-273.17 USD
Gross Profit:
24 964.00 USD (3 314 358 pips)
Gross Loss:
-21 798.63 USD (2 869 892 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (576.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
640.67 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
95.17%
Max deposit load:
108.08%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.18
Long Trades:
766 (66.61%)
Short Trades:
384 (33.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
2.75 USD
Average Profit:
34.48 USD
Average Loss:
-51.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-542.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-610.55 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-8.13%
Annual Forecast:
-98.66%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
292.67 USD
Maximal:
1 449.53 USD (35.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.45% (1 450.23 USD)
By Equity:
10.20% (335.11 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
DE40 337
XAUUSD 233
USDJPY 220
US500 187
USTEC 128
EURUSD 28
BTCUSD 17
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
DE40 348
XAUUSD -744
USDJPY 2.7K
US500 930
USTEC 51
EURUSD -112
BTCUSD 15
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
DE40 64K
XAUUSD 18K
USDJPY 36K
US500 81K
USTEC 94K
EURUSD -695
BTCUSD 152K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +378.52 USD
Worst trade: -273 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +576.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -542.23 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.10 × 20
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.57 × 14
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.95 × 21
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.00 × 24
Exness-MT5Real39
1.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
1.05 × 21
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.10 × 20
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.18 × 28
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.27 × 26
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.40 × 10
DooTechnology-Live
1.69 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.73 × 199
TitanFX-MT5-01
2.00 × 32
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.13 × 63
Darwinex-Live
2.24 × 34
Coinexx-Live
2.36 × 11
RoboForex-ECN
2.38 × 2234
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.92 × 178
Exness-MT5Real28
3.00 × 1
67 more...
This signal reflects the live trading activity of my account, based on a hybrid and dynamic approach , combining multiple strategies to maximize profit potential across different market conditions.

My trading style includes:

  • Range Breakout : precise entries on key support/resistance levels
  • Scalping : fast-paced trades capitalizing on short-term moves
  • Additional strategies : supported by technical filters, risk control, and volume analysis

The goal is to make the most of every opportunity, adapting quickly and effectively to changing market environments.

The account is managed with strict risk control , keeping drawdowns under control and maintaining a solid risk/reward ratio on each trade.

If you're looking for a flexible, active, and real-performance-driven trading signal, this might be the right fit for you.


No reviews
2025.11.20 22:21
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.7% of days out of 234 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 18:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 11:35
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.74% of days out of 232 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 14:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.07 08:30
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 221 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.05 21:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.31 20:28
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.67% of days out of 214 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 19:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.31 16:18
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.67% of days out of 214 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.30 17:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.29 20:01
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.72% of days out of 212 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 17:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.27 12:22
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 210 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.20 20:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.20 08:12
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.93% of days out of 203 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.05 23:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.01 12:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.12 18:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 07:55
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 161 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 06:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
DynamicTraderPro
500 USD per month
316%
0
0
USD
4.2K
USD
39
91%
1 150
62%
95%
1.14
2.75
USD
35%
1:30
Copy

