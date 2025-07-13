- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|DE40
|220
|XAUUSD
|175
|USDJPY
|143
|US500
|121
|USTEC
|51
|EURUSD
|28
|BTCUSD
|17
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|DE40
|648
|XAUUSD
|138
|USDJPY
|1.9K
|US500
|686
|USTEC
|-79
|EURUSD
|-112
|BTCUSD
|15
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|DE40
|106K
|XAUUSD
|37K
|USDJPY
|31K
|US500
|64K
|USTEC
|20K
|EURUSD
|-695
|BTCUSD
|152K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.10 × 20
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.61 × 18
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.89 × 18
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.95 × 21
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|1.00 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.10 × 20
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.18 × 28
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.27 × 26
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|1.40 × 10
|
DooTechnology-Live
|1.69 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.84 × 187
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|2.00 × 32
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.16 × 62
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.24 × 34
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.38 × 2234
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|2.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.95 × 175
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|3.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|3.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|3.00 × 1
This signal reflects the live trading activity of my account, based on a hybrid and dynamic approach , combining multiple strategies to maximize profit potential across different market conditions.
My trading style includes:
- Range Breakout : precise entries on key support/resistance levels
- Scalping : fast-paced trades capitalizing on short-term moves
- Additional strategies : supported by technical filters, risk control, and volume analysis
The goal is to make the most of every opportunity, adapting quickly and effectively to changing market environments.
The account is managed with strict risk control , keeping drawdowns under control and maintaining a solid risk/reward ratio on each trade.
If you're looking for a flexible, active, and real-performance-driven trading signal, this might be the right fit for you.
