Emanuele Giulivi

DynamicTraderPro

Emanuele Giulivi
0 avis
Fiabilité
26 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 316%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
755
Bénéfice trades:
506 (67.01%)
Perte trades:
249 (32.98%)
Meilleure transaction:
369.74 USD
Pire transaction:
-273.17 USD
Bénéfice brut:
15 937.16 USD (2 079 953 pips)
Perte brute:
-12 777.66 USD (1 671 880 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
16 (576.14 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
576.14 USD (16)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
97.22%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
108.08%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
33
Temps de détention moyen:
13 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.18
Longs trades:
509 (67.42%)
Courts trades:
246 (32.58%)
Facteur de profit:
1.25
Rendement attendu:
4.18 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
31.50 USD
Perte moyenne:
-51.32 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-610.55 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-610.55 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
22.04%
Prévision annuelle:
267.37%
Algo trading:
89%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
292.67 USD
Maximal:
1 449.53 USD (35.46%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
35.45% (1 450.23 USD)
Par fonds propres:
10.20% (335.11 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
DE40 220
XAUUSD 175
USDJPY 143
US500 121
USTEC 51
EURUSD 28
BTCUSD 17
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
DE40 648
XAUUSD 138
USDJPY 1.9K
US500 686
USTEC -79
EURUSD -112
BTCUSD 15
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
DE40 106K
XAUUSD 37K
USDJPY 31K
US500 64K
USTEC 20K
EURUSD -695
BTCUSD 152K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +369.74 USD
Pire transaction: -273 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 16
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +576.14 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -610.55 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.10 × 20
FusionMarkets-Live
0.61 × 18
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.89 × 18
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.95 × 21
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.00 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.10 × 20
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.18 × 28
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.27 × 26
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.40 × 10
DooTechnology-Live
1.69 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.84 × 187
TitanFX-MT5-01
2.00 × 32
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.16 × 62
Darwinex-Live
2.24 × 34
RoboForex-ECN
2.38 × 2234
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.95 × 175
Exness-MT5Real28
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real38
3.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
3.00 × 1
66 plus...
This signal reflects the live trading activity of my account, based on a hybrid and dynamic approach , combining multiple strategies to maximize profit potential across different market conditions.

My trading style includes:

  • Range Breakout : precise entries on key support/resistance levels
  • Scalping : fast-paced trades capitalizing on short-term moves
  • Additional strategies : supported by technical filters, risk control, and volume analysis

The goal is to make the most of every opportunity, adapting quickly and effectively to changing market environments.

The account is managed with strict risk control , keeping drawdowns under control and maintaining a solid risk/reward ratio on each trade.

If you're looking for a flexible, active, and real-performance-driven trading signal, this might be the right fit for you.


Aucun avis
2025.09.12 18:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 07:55
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 161 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 06:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.03 14:40
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.49% of days out of 156 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.02 16:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.02 15:43
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.52% of days out of 155 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.14 12:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.13 23:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
