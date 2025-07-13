SinyallerBölümler
Emanuele Giulivi

DynamicTraderPro

Emanuele Giulivi
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
26 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 301%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
760
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
509 (66.97%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
251 (33.03%)
En iyi işlem:
369.74 USD
En kötü işlem:
-273.17 USD
Brüt kâr:
16 051.66 USD (2 101 589 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-13 038.97 USD (1 687 202 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
16 (576.14 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
576.14 USD (16)
Sharpe oranı:
0.09
Alım-satım etkinliği:
97.22%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
108.08%
En son işlem:
1 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
27
Ort. tutma süresi:
13 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.08
Alış işlemleri:
511 (67.24%)
Satış işlemleri:
249 (32.76%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.23
Beklenen getiri:
3.96 USD
Ortalama kâr:
31.54 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-51.95 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-610.55 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-610.55 USD (6)
Aylık büyüme:
22.70%
Yıllık tahmin:
275.47%
Algo alım-satım:
89%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
292.67 USD
Maksimum:
1 449.53 USD (35.46%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
35.45% (1 450.23 USD)
Varlığa göre:
10.20% (335.11 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
DE40 222
XAUUSD 176
USDJPY 144
US500 122
USTEC 51
EURUSD 28
BTCUSD 17
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
DE40 583
XAUUSD -13
USDJPY 1.9K
US500 711
USTEC -79
EURUSD -112
BTCUSD 15
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
DE40 113K
XAUUSD 33K
USDJPY 31K
US500 67K
USTEC 20K
EURUSD -695
BTCUSD 152K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +369.74 USD
En kötü işlem: -273 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 16
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 6
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +576.14 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -610.55 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.10 × 20
FusionMarkets-Live
0.61 × 18
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.89 × 18
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.95 × 21
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.00 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.10 × 20
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.18 × 28
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.27 × 26
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.40 × 10
DooTechnology-Live
1.69 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.84 × 187
TitanFX-MT5-01
2.00 × 32
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.16 × 62
Darwinex-Live
2.24 × 34
RoboForex-ECN
2.38 × 2234
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.95 × 175
Exness-MT5Real28
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real38
3.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
3.00 × 1
66 daha fazla...
This signal reflects the live trading activity of my account, based on a hybrid and dynamic approach , combining multiple strategies to maximize profit potential across different market conditions.

My trading style includes:

  • Range Breakout : precise entries on key support/resistance levels
  • Scalping : fast-paced trades capitalizing on short-term moves
  • Additional strategies : supported by technical filters, risk control, and volume analysis

The goal is to make the most of every opportunity, adapting quickly and effectively to changing market environments.

The account is managed with strict risk control , keeping drawdowns under control and maintaining a solid risk/reward ratio on each trade.

If you're looking for a flexible, active, and real-performance-driven trading signal, this might be the right fit for you.


2025.09.12 18:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 07:55
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 161 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 06:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.03 14:40
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.49% of days out of 156 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.02 16:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.02 15:43
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.52% of days out of 155 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.14 12:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.13 23:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
