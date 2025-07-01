- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
157
Profit Trades:
49 (31.21%)
Loss Trades:
108 (68.79%)
Best trade:
1 263.65 USD
Worst trade:
-262.75 USD
Gross Profit:
17 095.61 USD (49 964 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 100.38 USD (45 654 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (3 301.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 301.31 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
28.30%
Max deposit load:
26.57%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.64
Long Trades:
139 (88.54%)
Short Trades:
18 (11.46%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
19.08 USD
Average Profit:
348.89 USD
Average Loss:
-130.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-2 383.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 383.02 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
51.11%
Annual Forecast:
620.09%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 986.03 USD
Maximal:
4 713.55 USD (40.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.19% (4 713.55 USD)
By Equity:
5.71% (615.49 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY.fx
|84
|GBPJPY.fx
|25
|EURJPY.fx
|21
|GOLD.m
|18
|EURAUD.fx
|9
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY.fx
|5.2K
|GBPJPY.fx
|-736
|EURJPY.fx
|-1.3K
|GOLD.m
|-647
|EURAUD.fx
|446
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY.fx
|11K
|GBPJPY.fx
|-2.9K
|EURJPY.fx
|-3K
|GOLD.m
|-148
|EURAUD.fx
|-355
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 263.65 USD
Worst trade: -263 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 301.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 383.02 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InstaFinance-Europe.com" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142215?source=Site+Market+Product+Page
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
30%
0
0
USD
USD
13K
USD
USD
25
100%
157
31%
28%
1.21
19.08
USD
USD
40%
1:200