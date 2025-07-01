SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AT MM Pro
Dmitrii Orlovskii

AT MM Pro

Dmitrii Orlovskii
0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 30%
InstaFinance-Europe.com
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
157
Profit Trades:
49 (31.21%)
Loss Trades:
108 (68.79%)
Best trade:
1 263.65 USD
Worst trade:
-262.75 USD
Gross Profit:
17 095.61 USD (49 964 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 100.38 USD (45 654 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (3 301.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 301.31 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
28.30%
Max deposit load:
26.57%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.64
Long Trades:
139 (88.54%)
Short Trades:
18 (11.46%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
19.08 USD
Average Profit:
348.89 USD
Average Loss:
-130.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-2 383.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 383.02 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
51.11%
Annual Forecast:
620.09%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 986.03 USD
Maximal:
4 713.55 USD (40.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.19% (4 713.55 USD)
By Equity:
5.71% (615.49 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY.fx 84
GBPJPY.fx 25
EURJPY.fx 21
GOLD.m 18
EURAUD.fx 9
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY.fx 5.2K
GBPJPY.fx -736
EURJPY.fx -1.3K
GOLD.m -647
EURAUD.fx 446
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY.fx 11K
GBPJPY.fx -2.9K
EURJPY.fx -3K
GOLD.m -148
EURAUD.fx -355
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 263.65 USD
Worst trade: -263 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 301.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 383.02 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InstaFinance-Europe.com" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142215?source=Site+Market+Product+Page
No reviews
2025.12.18 14:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 03:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 10:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.12 08:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.62% of days out of 162 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 01:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.10 04:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.29 07:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.29 00:36
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.83% of days out of 120 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 19:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.24 00:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.87% of days out of 115 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 17:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.08 21:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1% of days out of 100 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 03:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.10 11:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.10 10:55
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.09 19:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.26 09:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.21 14:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.96% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.18 18:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.06 09:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AT MM Pro
1000 USD per month
30%
0
0
USD
13K
USD
25
100%
157
31%
28%
1.21
19.08
USD
40%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.