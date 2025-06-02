SignalsSections
Fernando Theo Darmawan

Master PropFirm WMT 001

Fernando Theo Darmawan
0 reviews
Reliability
32 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 9%
WeMasterTrade-Virtual
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
237
Profit Trades:
106 (44.72%)
Loss Trades:
131 (55.27%)
Best trade:
250.00 USD
Worst trade:
-263.35 USD
Gross Profit:
17 166.06 USD (332 870 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 856.97 USD (274 438 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (1 560.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 560.71 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
76.47%
Max deposit load:
5.75%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.15
Long Trades:
154 (64.98%)
Short Trades:
83 (35.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
9.74 USD
Average Profit:
161.94 USD
Average Loss:
-113.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-862.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 187.37 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
1.78%
Annual Forecast:
21.61%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 675.40 USD
Maximal:
2 010.21 USD (7.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.99% (1 753.55 USD)
By Equity:
1.48% (370.79 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD. 197
EURJPY. 10
USDJPY. 7
GBPJPY. 5
CHFJPY. 4
AUDJPY. 4
EURNZD. 4
CADJPY. 3
NZDJPY. 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD. 1.6K
EURJPY. 546
USDJPY. -13
GBPJPY. -231
CHFJPY. -94
AUDJPY. 3
EURNZD. 138
CADJPY. -151
NZDJPY. 490
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD. 45K
EURJPY. 8.3K
USDJPY. -180
GBPJPY. -1K
CHFJPY. -116
AUDJPY. -3
EURNZD. 5K
CADJPY. -1K
NZDJPY. 3K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +250.00 USD
Worst trade: -263 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 560.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -862.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "WeMasterTrade-Virtual" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.03 15:02
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.05 22:04
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.77% of days out of 130 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.02 15:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.01 14:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.8% of days out of 125 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 10:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.29 12:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.81% of days out of 123 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.25 12:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.22 07:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.86% of days out of 116 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.18 21:44
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.17 18:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.16 10:02
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.91% of days out of 110 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 18:10
No swaps are charged
2025.09.11 18:10
No swaps are charged
2025.09.11 12:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.10 05:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.08 11:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.98% of days out of 102 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.12 08:58
No swaps are charged
2025.08.12 08:58
No swaps are charged
