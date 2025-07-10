- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
261
Profit Trades:
126 (48.27%)
Loss Trades:
135 (51.72%)
Best trade:
100.22 USD
Worst trade:
-58.47 USD
Gross Profit:
4 966.38 USD (420 870 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 954.22 USD (329 380 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (642.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
642.39 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
84.29%
Max deposit load:
20.69%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.65
Long Trades:
185 (70.88%)
Short Trades:
76 (29.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
3.88 USD
Average Profit:
39.42 USD
Average Loss:
-29.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-366.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-366.39 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
5.66%
Annual Forecast:
68.72%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
269.90 USD
Maximal:
612.80 USD (14.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.07% (373.74 USD)
By Equity:
7.26% (123.81 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|210
|EURJPY
|11
|GBPJPY
|9
|USDJPY
|7
|CADJPY
|6
|CHFJPY
|6
|AUDJPY
|5
|EURNZD
|4
|NZDJPY
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|638
|EURJPY
|259
|GBPJPY
|28
|USDJPY
|9
|CADJPY
|-43
|CHFJPY
|-64
|AUDJPY
|-11
|EURNZD
|48
|NZDJPY
|148
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|72K
|EURJPY
|10K
|GBPJPY
|4.4K
|USDJPY
|-725
|CADJPY
|29
|CHFJPY
|-1.9K
|AUDJPY
|429
|EURNZD
|4.8K
|NZDJPY
|3K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +100.22 USD
Worst trade: -58 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +642.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -366.39 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
