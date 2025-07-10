SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Enchant Gold VIP
Fernando Theo Darmawan

Enchant Gold VIP

Fernando Theo Darmawan
0 reviews
Reliability
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 53%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
261
Profit Trades:
126 (48.27%)
Loss Trades:
135 (51.72%)
Best trade:
100.22 USD
Worst trade:
-58.47 USD
Gross Profit:
4 966.38 USD (420 870 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 954.22 USD (329 380 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (642.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
642.39 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
84.29%
Max deposit load:
20.69%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.65
Long Trades:
185 (70.88%)
Short Trades:
76 (29.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
3.88 USD
Average Profit:
39.42 USD
Average Loss:
-29.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-366.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-366.39 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
5.66%
Annual Forecast:
68.72%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
269.90 USD
Maximal:
612.80 USD (14.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.07% (373.74 USD)
By Equity:
7.26% (123.81 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 210
EURJPY 11
GBPJPY 9
USDJPY 7
CADJPY 6
CHFJPY 6
AUDJPY 5
EURNZD 4
NZDJPY 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 638
EURJPY 259
GBPJPY 28
USDJPY 9
CADJPY -43
CHFJPY -64
AUDJPY -11
EURNZD 48
NZDJPY 148
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 72K
EURJPY 10K
GBPJPY 4.4K
USDJPY -725
CADJPY 29
CHFJPY -1.9K
AUDJPY 429
EURNZD 4.8K
NZDJPY 3K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +100.22 USD
Worst trade: -58 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +642.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -366.39 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 2
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
282 more...
No reviews
2025.10.05 22:04
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.12% of days out of 89 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.18 03:56
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.11 12:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 13:22
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.64% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.28 06:24
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.15 17:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.15 16:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.10 02:34
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.10 02:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.10 02:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.