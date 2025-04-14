SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Fxpipsgainer02
Mohammad Zahirul Islam

Fxpipsgainer02

Mohammad Zahirul Islam
0 reviews
Reliability
59 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 115%
XMGlobal-Real 44
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 493
Profit Trades:
1 029 (68.92%)
Loss Trades:
464 (31.08%)
Best trade:
26.86 USD
Worst trade:
-53.90 USD
Gross Profit:
5 177.73 USD (4 410 414 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 079.51 USD (3 818 476 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (65.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
104.33 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
7.63%
Latest trade:
48 minutes ago
Trades per week:
51
Avg holding time:
9 days
Recovery Factor:
5.42
Long Trades:
1 113 (74.55%)
Short Trades:
380 (25.45%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
0.74 USD
Average Profit:
5.03 USD
Average Loss:
-8.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-26.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-53.90 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
6.63%
Annual Forecast:
80.50%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.73 USD
Maximal:
202.64 USD (12.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.04% (202.64 USD)
By Equity:
34.20% (495.76 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLDmicro 1492
EURDKKmicro 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLDmicro 1.1K
EURDKKmicro -1
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLDmicro 592K
EURDKKmicro -433
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +26.86 USD
Worst trade: -54 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +65.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -26.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 44" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 03:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.05 01:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 11:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.30 04:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 02:19
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 23:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 21:01
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.24 14:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.23 18:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.17 13:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.30 10:12
No swaps are charged
2025.09.30 10:12
No swaps are charged
2025.08.27 16:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.25 04:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 19:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 17:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.18 03:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Fxpipsgainer02
30 USD per month
115%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
59
99%
1 493
68%
100%
1.26
0.74
USD
34%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.