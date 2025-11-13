SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Fxpipsgainer04
Mohammad Zahirul Islam

Fxpipsgainer04

Mohammad Zahirul Islam
0 reviews
Reliability
64 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 109%
XMGlobal-Real 5
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 984
Profit Trades:
1 449 (73.03%)
Loss Trades:
535 (26.97%)
Best trade:
56.47 USD
Worst trade:
-110.89 USD
Gross Profit:
10 848.31 USD (9 278 063 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 334.00 USD (8 683 271 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (76.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
161.58 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
10.15%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
16 days
Recovery Factor:
1.69
Long Trades:
1 114 (56.15%)
Short Trades:
870 (43.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
0.76 USD
Average Profit:
7.49 USD
Average Loss:
-17.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-79.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-110.89 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
4.74%
Annual Forecast:
57.48%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.87 USD
Maximal:
897.08 USD (39.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.90% (897.08 USD)
By Equity:
34.36% (436.15 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLDmicro 1725
EURUSDmicro 216
USDCHFmicro 43
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLDmicro 1.5K
EURUSDmicro 58
USDCHFmicro -15
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLDmicro 593K
EURUSDmicro 2.4K
USDCHFmicro -887
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +56.47 USD
Worst trade: -111 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +76.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -79.03 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.11.24 06:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 02:31
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 13:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 10:14
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 09:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 03:31
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 18:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 17:01
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 13:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 12:44
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 10:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 00:39
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 21:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 20:29
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 04:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
