The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-MT5 0.00 × 1 XMGlobal-MT5 4 0.00 × 7 Alpari-MT5 0.14 × 22 ICMarketsSC-MT5 0.63 × 8 ForexTimeFXTM-Live01 0.75 × 4 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 1.30 × 10 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 1.44 × 18 Alpari-Real01 1.86 × 99 ForexTimeFXTM-MT5 3.50 × 2 CloverMarket-Online 5.33 × 6 Exness-MT5Real5 6.57 × 7 XM.COM-MT5 9.00 × 1 XMGlobal-MT5 9.23 × 13 FxPro-MT5 10.00 × 2 RoboForex-MetaTrader 5 17.00 × 2 RoboForex-Pro 17.18 × 313 Weltrade-Server 19.67 × 3 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor