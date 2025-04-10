SignalsSections
Amir Hossein Moharreri

Harmonizer EA

Amir Hossein Moharreri
0 reviews
Reliability
63 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2024 540%
Alpari-MT5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
664
Profit Trades:
444 (66.86%)
Loss Trades:
220 (33.13%)
Best trade:
438.11 USD
Worst trade:
-136.11 USD
Gross Profit:
2 415.86 USD (121 074 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 270.91 USD (69 300 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (23.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
445.31 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
97.88%
Max deposit load:
17.30%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
3.12
Long Trades:
319 (48.04%)
Short Trades:
345 (51.96%)
Profit Factor:
1.90
Expected Payoff:
1.72 USD
Average Profit:
5.44 USD
Average Loss:
-5.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-165.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-272.10 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
6.59%
Annual Forecast:
79.95%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.02 USD
Maximal:
367.19 USD (31.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.93% (199.75 USD)
By Equity:
37.20% (192.03 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 353
NZDCAD 311
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 596
NZDCAD 549
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 37K
NZDCAD 14K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +438.11 USD
Worst trade: -136 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -165.37 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 4
0.00 × 7
Alpari-MT5
0.14 × 22
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.63 × 8
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.75 × 4
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.30 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.44 × 18
Alpari-Real01
1.86 × 99
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
3.50 × 2
CloverMarket-Online
5.33 × 6
Exness-MT5Real5
6.57 × 7
XM.COM-MT5
9.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5
9.23 × 13
FxPro-MT5
10.00 × 2
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
17.00 × 2
RoboForex-Pro
17.18 × 313
Weltrade-Server
19.67 × 3
No reviews
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 04:58
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.14 08:13
No swaps are charged
2025.11.14 08:13
No swaps are charged
2025.11.11 08:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.10 07:16
No swaps are charged
2025.10.10 07:16
No swaps are charged
2025.10.07 19:03
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.15 09:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.11 20:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 17:10
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.03 16:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.15 04:46
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
