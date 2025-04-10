- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
664
Profit Trades:
444 (66.86%)
Loss Trades:
220 (33.13%)
Best trade:
438.11 USD
Worst trade:
-136.11 USD
Gross Profit:
2 415.86 USD (121 074 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 270.91 USD (69 300 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (23.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
445.31 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
97.88%
Max deposit load:
17.30%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
3.12
Long Trades:
319 (48.04%)
Short Trades:
345 (51.96%)
Profit Factor:
1.90
Expected Payoff:
1.72 USD
Average Profit:
5.44 USD
Average Loss:
-5.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-165.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-272.10 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
6.59%
Annual Forecast:
79.95%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.02 USD
Maximal:
367.19 USD (31.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.93% (199.75 USD)
By Equity:
37.20% (192.03 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|353
|NZDCAD
|311
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|596
|NZDCAD
|549
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|37K
|NZDCAD
|14K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +438.11 USD
Worst trade: -136 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -165.37 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|0.00 × 7
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.14 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.63 × 8
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.75 × 4
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.30 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.44 × 18
|
Alpari-Real01
|1.86 × 99
|
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
|3.50 × 2
|
CloverMarket-Online
|5.33 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|6.57 × 7
|
XM.COM-MT5
|9.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|9.23 × 13
|
FxPro-MT5
|10.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
|17.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Pro
|17.18 × 313
|
Weltrade-Server
|19.67 × 3
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
540%
0
0
USD
USD
560
USD
USD
63
100%
664
66%
98%
1.90
1.72
USD
USD
37%
1:500