Trades:
1 172
Profit Trades:
886 (75.59%)
Loss Trades:
286 (24.40%)
Best trade:
625.90 USD
Worst trade:
-317.02 USD
Gross Profit:
22 976.73 USD (125 059 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 932.34 USD (79 556 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (483.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 646.61 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
86.29%
Max deposit load:
60.79%
Latest trade:
13 minutes ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
29.89
Long Trades:
572 (48.81%)
Short Trades:
600 (51.19%)
Profit Factor:
2.31
Expected Payoff:
11.13 USD
Average Profit:
25.93 USD
Average Loss:
-34.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-359.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-436.41 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
2.44%
Annual Forecast:
29.65%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
359.77 USD
Maximal:
436.41 USD (1.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.26% (359.77 USD)
By Equity:
16.17% (3 632.82 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|409
|NZDCAD
|389
|AUDNZD
|308
|GBPCHF
|29
|USDCAD
|21
|NZDUSD
|16
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|4.3K
|NZDCAD
|3.8K
|AUDNZD
|2.4K
|GBPCHF
|2.1K
|USDCAD
|183
|NZDUSD
|184
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|21K
|NZDCAD
|13K
|AUDNZD
|7.8K
|GBPCHF
|3.3K
|USDCAD
|-383
|NZDUSD
|544
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
Best trade: +625.90 USD
Worst trade: -317 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +483.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -359.77 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Longhorn-Real2
|0.00 × 53
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
FTMO-Server3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 2
|
Fyntura-Live
|0.00 × 33
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 3
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.02 × 50
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.06 × 36
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.06 × 124
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.11 × 27
|
ExclusiveMarkets2-Live 2
|0.16 × 70
|
OctaFX-Real10
|0.25 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.33 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real7
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.41 × 78
|
Exness-Real16
|0.50 × 948
|
CedarLLC-Real2
|1.50 × 6
|
Exness-Real33
|2.61 × 179
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|3.20 × 5
|
TTCM-Live
|4.00 × 1
30 USD per month
102%
0
0
USD
USD
25K
USD
USD
88
98%
1 172
75%
86%
2.31
11.13
USD
USD
16%
1:50