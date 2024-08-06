SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / The Tornado
Edison Arwi

The Tornado

Edison Arwi
0 reviews
Reliability
88 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 102%
OctaFX-Real9
1:50
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 172
Profit Trades:
886 (75.59%)
Loss Trades:
286 (24.40%)
Best trade:
625.90 USD
Worst trade:
-317.02 USD
Gross Profit:
22 976.73 USD (125 059 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 932.34 USD (79 556 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (483.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 646.61 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
86.29%
Max deposit load:
60.79%
Latest trade:
13 minutes ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
29.89
Long Trades:
572 (48.81%)
Short Trades:
600 (51.19%)
Profit Factor:
2.31
Expected Payoff:
11.13 USD
Average Profit:
25.93 USD
Average Loss:
-34.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-359.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-436.41 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
2.44%
Annual Forecast:
29.65%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
359.77 USD
Maximal:
436.41 USD (1.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.26% (359.77 USD)
By Equity:
16.17% (3 632.82 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 409
NZDCAD 389
AUDNZD 308
GBPCHF 29
USDCAD 21
NZDUSD 16
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 4.3K
NZDCAD 3.8K
AUDNZD 2.4K
GBPCHF 2.1K
USDCAD 183
NZDUSD 184
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 21K
NZDCAD 13K
AUDNZD 7.8K
GBPCHF 3.3K
USDCAD -383
NZDUSD 544
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +625.90 USD
Worst trade: -317 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +483.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -359.77 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Longhorn-Real2
0.00 × 53
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 2
FTMO-Server3
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 2
Fyntura-Live
0.00 × 33
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real5
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real9
0.02 × 50
OctaFX-Real8
0.06 × 36
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.06 × 124
OctaFX-Real2
0.11 × 27
ExclusiveMarkets2-Live 2
0.16 × 70
OctaFX-Real10
0.25 × 4
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.33 × 6
OctaFX-Real7
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.41 × 78
Exness-Real16
0.50 × 948
CedarLLC-Real2
1.50 × 6
Exness-Real33
2.61 × 179
ICMarketsSC-Live32
3.20 × 5
TTCM-Live
4.00 × 1
9 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 04:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.06 07:38
No swaps are charged
2025.10.06 07:38
No swaps are charged
2025.10.01 05:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.23 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.09.12 05:10
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.09 11:21
No swaps are charged
2025.09.09 11:21
No swaps are charged
2025.08.27 06:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.17 20:21
No swaps are charged
2025.08.17 20:21
No swaps are charged
2025.08.13 07:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.17 07:46
No swaps are charged
2025.07.17 07:46
No swaps are charged
2025.07.15 08:21
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
The Tornado
30 USD per month
102%
0
0
USD
25K
USD
88
98%
1 172
75%
86%
2.31
11.13
USD
16%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.