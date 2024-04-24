SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / TMFWK
Zhang Jun Hao

TMFWK

Zhang Jun Hao
0 reviews
Reliability
118 weeks
1 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2023 310%
RadexMarkets-Real 6
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 860
Profit Trades:
1 662 (89.35%)
Loss Trades:
198 (10.65%)
Best trade:
4 398.12 USD
Worst trade:
-1 156.04 USD
Gross Profit:
69 620.75 USD (118 034 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32 576.80 USD (77 338 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
60 (3 727.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 972.83 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
82.65%
Max deposit load:
16.00%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
7.67
Long Trades:
811 (43.60%)
Short Trades:
1 049 (56.40%)
Profit Factor:
2.14
Expected Payoff:
19.92 USD
Average Profit:
41.89 USD
Average Loss:
-164.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-4 830.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 830.96 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.88%
Annual Forecast:
23.83%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
467.89 USD
Maximal:
4 830.96 USD (12.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.79% (4 830.96 USD)
By Equity:
46.81% (26 738.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 704
NZDCAD 655
AUDNZD 501
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 16K
NZDCAD 14K
AUDNZD 7.2K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 23K
NZDCAD 21K
AUDNZD -2.8K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 398.12 USD
Worst trade: -1 156 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 727.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 830.96 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RadexMarkets-Real 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.15 × 1101
No reviews
2025.11.13 09:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 00:51
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.30 22:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.30 20:37
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.30 19:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.30 18:37
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.30 15:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.30 13:19
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 10:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 08:26
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 17:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 15:13
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 14:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 11:52
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 10:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 09:30
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 18:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 17:26
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.06 02:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.05 05:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.