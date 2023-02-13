- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3 497
Profit Trades:
2 675 (76.49%)
Loss Trades:
822 (23.51%)
Best trade:
4 353.02 USD
Worst trade:
-1 699.41 USD
Gross Profit:
134 312.60 USD (2 014 266 pips)
Gross Loss:
-103 972.00 USD (2 286 784 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
70 (299.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 038.05 USD (56)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
82.63%
Max deposit load:
43.39%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.64
Long Trades:
1 645 (47.04%)
Short Trades:
1 852 (52.96%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
8.68 USD
Average Profit:
50.21 USD
Average Loss:
-126.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-13 358.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13 358.06 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
2.24%
Annual Forecast:
28.26%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
17 630.24 USD
Maximal:
18 450.16 USD (331.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
68.35% (17 769.42 USD)
By Equity:
57.16% (15 192.26 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|807
|NZDCAD
|714
|USDNOK
|679
|AUDNZD
|618
|USDCAD
|451
|AUDUSD
|228
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|19K
|NZDCAD
|17K
|USDNOK
|-19K
|AUDNZD
|9K
|USDCAD
|1K
|AUDUSD
|2.8K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|28K
|NZDCAD
|24K
|USDNOK
|-325K
|AUDNZD
|3.9K
|USDCAD
|-8.8K
|AUDUSD
|6.3K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4 353.02 USD
Worst trade: -1 699 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 56
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +299.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13 358.06 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RadexMarkets-Real 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
114%
0
0
USD
USD
54K
USD
USD
158
100%
3 497
76%
83%
1.29
8.68
USD
USD
68%
1:500