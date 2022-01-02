SignalsSections
Yohanes Heru Dwianto

JoForex

Yohanes Heru Dwianto
0 reviews
44 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -4%
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 187
Profit Trades:
851 (71.69%)
Loss Trades:
336 (28.31%)
Best trade:
236.01 USD
Worst trade:
-541.76 USD
Gross Profit:
12 425.63 USD (201 775 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 851.71 USD (422 215 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (253.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
547.65 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
97.14%
Max deposit load:
22.40%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.19
Long Trades:
461 (38.84%)
Short Trades:
726 (61.16%)
Profit Factor:
0.90
Expected Payoff:
-1.20 USD
Average Profit:
14.60 USD
Average Loss:
-41.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-3 451.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 451.04 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
3.27%
Annual Forecast:
40.63%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7 129.13 USD
Maximal:
7 403.03 USD (42.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.35% (7 403.03 USD)
By Equity:
63.70% (10 259.68 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 1187
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -1.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -219K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +236.01 USD
Worst trade: -542 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +253.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 451.04 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-7
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
EquitiGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.72 × 36
EightcapLtd-Real-4
0.73 × 55
DooPrime-Live 2
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.00 × 1
KOT-Live2
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
1.00 × 1
LMAXNZ2-LIVE
1.19 × 132
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
1.31 × 95
Ava-Real 6
2.00 × 2
EagleFX-Live
2.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
2.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
2.13 × 229
Exness-Real
3.31 × 285
FBS-Real-12
5.96 × 166
The best way to trade Forex is using Robot and an intervention skill.
Price will turn back in direction.
Combining a unique Group Martingale technique and an Intervention could beat EUR/USD since year 2020
Enjoy Forex!

No reviews
2025.04.21 10:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.21 08:22
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.15 08:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.14 13:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.14 13:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.14 07:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.11 00:33
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.10 15:43
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 21:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.04 14:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.04 10:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.04 05:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 03:49
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.03 15:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.03 12:20
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.03 11:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.03 10:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.03 10:12
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.02 20:54
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.54% of days out of 184 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.01 12:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
