Trades:
1 187
Profit Trades:
851 (71.69%)
Loss Trades:
336 (28.31%)
Best trade:
236.01 USD
Worst trade:
-541.76 USD
Gross Profit:
12 425.63 USD (201 775 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 851.71 USD (422 215 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (253.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
547.65 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
97.14%
Max deposit load:
22.40%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.19
Long Trades:
461 (38.84%)
Short Trades:
726 (61.16%)
Profit Factor:
0.90
Expected Payoff:
-1.20 USD
Average Profit:
14.60 USD
Average Loss:
-41.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-3 451.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 451.04 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
3.27%
Annual Forecast:
40.63%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7 129.13 USD
Maximal:
7 403.03 USD (42.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.35% (7 403.03 USD)
By Equity:
63.70% (10 259.68 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|1187
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-1.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-219K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-7
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.72 × 36
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|0.73 × 55
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.00 × 1
|
KOT-Live2
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|1.00 × 1
|
LMAXNZ2-LIVE
|1.19 × 132
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|1.31 × 95
|
Ava-Real 6
|2.00 × 2
|
EagleFX-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
|2.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|2.13 × 229
|
Exness-Real
|3.31 × 285
|
FBS-Real-12
|5.96 × 166
The best way to trade Forex is using Robot and an intervention skill.
Price will turn back in direction.
Combining a unique Group Martingale technique and an Intervention could beat EUR/USD since year 2020
Enjoy Forex!
