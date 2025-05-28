Currencies / XTNT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
XTNT: Xtant Medical Holdings Inc
0.63 USD 0.01 (1.56%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
XTNT exchange rate has changed by -1.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.62 and at a high of 0.66.
Follow Xtant Medical Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XTNT News
- Xtant Medical at H.C. Wainwright: Strategic Growth and Market Expansion
- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Xtant Medical earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Xtant Medical Holdings appoints two new board members as two directors resign
- Companion Spine to acquire Paradigm Spine from Xtant Medical
- Xtant Medical to sell spinal implant assets to Companion Spine
- Xtant Medical launches OsteoFactor Pro for bone repair
Daily Range
0.62 0.66
Year Range
0.33 0.78
- Previous Close
- 0.64
- Open
- 0.66
- Bid
- 0.63
- Ask
- 0.93
- Low
- 0.62
- High
- 0.66
- Volume
- 44
- Daily Change
- -1.56%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 28.57%
- Year Change
- -4.55%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev