VNO-PN: Vornado Realty Trust 5.25% Series N Cumulative Redeemable Prefe
VNO-PN exchange rate has changed by -1.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.70 and at a high of 18.03.
Follow Vornado Realty Trust 5.25% Series N Cumulative Redeemable Prefe dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VNO-PN stock price today?
Vornado Realty Trust 5.25% Series N Cumulative Redeemable Prefe stock is priced at 17.70 today. It trades within -1.94%, yesterday's close was 18.05, and trading volume reached 39. The live price chart of VNO-PN shows these updates.
Does Vornado Realty Trust 5.25% Series N Cumulative Redeemable Prefe stock pay dividends?
Vornado Realty Trust 5.25% Series N Cumulative Redeemable Prefe is currently valued at 17.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.24% and USD. View the chart live to track VNO-PN movements.
How to buy VNO-PN stock?
You can buy Vornado Realty Trust 5.25% Series N Cumulative Redeemable Prefe shares at the current price of 17.70. Orders are usually placed near 17.70 or 18.00, while 39 and -1.83% show market activity. Follow VNO-PN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VNO-PN stock?
Investing in Vornado Realty Trust 5.25% Series N Cumulative Redeemable Prefe involves considering the yearly range 16.39 - 19.18 and current price 17.70. Many compare 2.25% and 4.24% before placing orders at 17.70 or 18.00. Explore the VNO-PN price chart live with daily changes.
What are VORNADO REALTY TRUST stock highest prices?
The highest price of VORNADO REALTY TRUST in the past year was 19.18. Within 16.39 - 19.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vornado Realty Trust 5.25% Series N Cumulative Redeemable Prefe performance using the live chart.
What are VORNADO REALTY TRUST stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VORNADO REALTY TRUST (VNO-PN) over the year was 16.39. Comparing it with the current 17.70 and 16.39 - 19.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VNO-PN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VNO-PN stock split?
Vornado Realty Trust 5.25% Series N Cumulative Redeemable Prefe has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.05, and 4.24% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.05
- Open
- 18.03
- Bid
- 17.70
- Ask
- 18.00
- Low
- 17.70
- High
- 18.03
- Volume
- 39
- Daily Change
- -1.94%
- Month Change
- 2.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.24%
- Year Change
- 4.24%
