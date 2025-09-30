시세섹션
VNO-PN
VNO-PN: Vornado Realty Trust 5.25% Series N Cumulative Redeemable Prefe

17.70 USD 0.35 (1.94%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

VNO-PN 환율이 오늘 -1.94%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 17.70이고 고가는 18.03이었습니다.

Vornado Realty Trust 5.25% Series N Cumulative Redeemable Prefe 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is VNO-PN stock price today?

Vornado Realty Trust 5.25% Series N Cumulative Redeemable Prefe stock is priced at 17.70 today. It trades within -1.94%, yesterday's close was 18.05, and trading volume reached 43. The live price chart of VNO-PN shows these updates.

Does Vornado Realty Trust 5.25% Series N Cumulative Redeemable Prefe stock pay dividends?

Vornado Realty Trust 5.25% Series N Cumulative Redeemable Prefe is currently valued at 17.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.24% and USD. View the chart live to track VNO-PN movements.

How to buy VNO-PN stock?

You can buy Vornado Realty Trust 5.25% Series N Cumulative Redeemable Prefe shares at the current price of 17.70. Orders are usually placed near 17.70 or 18.00, while 43 and -1.83% show market activity. Follow VNO-PN updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into VNO-PN stock?

Investing in Vornado Realty Trust 5.25% Series N Cumulative Redeemable Prefe involves considering the yearly range 16.39 - 19.18 and current price 17.70. Many compare 2.25% and 4.24% before placing orders at 17.70 or 18.00. Explore the VNO-PN price chart live with daily changes.

What are VORNADO REALTY TRUST stock highest prices?

The highest price of VORNADO REALTY TRUST in the past year was 19.18. Within 16.39 - 19.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vornado Realty Trust 5.25% Series N Cumulative Redeemable Prefe performance using the live chart.

What are VORNADO REALTY TRUST stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of VORNADO REALTY TRUST (VNO-PN) over the year was 16.39. Comparing it with the current 17.70 and 16.39 - 19.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VNO-PN moves on the chart live for more details.

When did VNO-PN stock split?

Vornado Realty Trust 5.25% Series N Cumulative Redeemable Prefe has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.05, and 4.24% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
17.70 18.03
년간 변동
16.39 19.18
이전 종가
18.05
시가
18.03
Bid
17.70
Ask
18.00
저가
17.70
고가
18.03
볼륨
43
일일 변동
-1.94%
월 변동
2.25%
6개월 변동
4.24%
년간 변동율
4.24%
