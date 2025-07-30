QuotesSections
VITL: Vital Farms Inc

46.41 USD 0.65 (1.38%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VITL exchange rate has changed by -1.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.32 and at a high of 47.58.

Follow Vital Farms Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
46.32 47.58
Year Range
27.91 53.12
Previous Close
47.06
Open
47.58
Bid
46.41
Ask
46.71
Low
46.32
High
47.58
Volume
761
Daily Change
-1.38%
Month Change
-8.84%
6 Months Change
51.87%
Year Change
31.88%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%