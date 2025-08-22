QuotesSections
Currencies / SEZL
Back to US Stock Market

SEZL: Sezzle Inc

88.83 USD 1.25 (1.39%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SEZL exchange rate has changed by -1.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 86.51 and at a high of 91.14.

Follow Sezzle Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SEZL News

Daily Range
86.51 91.14
Year Range
24.86 477.53
Previous Close
90.08
Open
90.61
Bid
88.83
Ask
89.13
Low
86.51
High
91.14
Volume
1.226 K
Daily Change
-1.39%
Month Change
-2.95%
6 Months Change
161.88%
Year Change
-47.16%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%