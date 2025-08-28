QuotazioniSezioni
SEZL: Sezzle Inc

91.60 USD 2.10 (2.35%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SEZL ha avuto una variazione del 2.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 89.69 e ad un massimo di 93.04.

Segui le dinamiche di Sezzle Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
89.69 93.04
Intervallo Annuale
24.86 477.53
Chiusura Precedente
89.50
Apertura
89.69
Bid
91.60
Ask
91.90
Minimo
89.69
Massimo
93.04
Volume
2.205 K
Variazione giornaliera
2.35%
Variazione Mensile
0.08%
Variazione Semestrale
170.05%
Variazione Annuale
-45.51%
20 settembre, sabato