Valute / SEZL
SEZL: Sezzle Inc
91.60 USD 2.10 (2.35%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SEZL ha avuto una variazione del 2.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 89.69 e ad un massimo di 93.04.
Segui le dinamiche di Sezzle Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SEZL News
- Oddity Tech: AI In Beauty, At A Tech Valuation (NASDAQ:ODD)
- Sezzle: Incredible Buy Or Risky Business? (NASDAQ:SEZL)
- SEZL Soars 128% in 6 Months: Is Buying Still an Option for Investors?
- Sezzle: Why 30x Forward FCF Still Makes Sense (NASDAQ:SEZL)
- Le azioni Sezzle crollano del 45% dopo l’allerta di sopravvalutazione di InvestingPro
- La previsione ribassista di InvestingPro su Sezzle genera un rendimento del 51% in soli 2 mesi
- InvestingPro’s bearish call on Sezzle delivers 51% return in just 2 months
- Stock Market Runs To Highs On Surging Oracle, Fed Rate Cut Hopes: Weekly Review
- Can On-Demand's Popularity Continue to Help SEZL Pay Dividends?
- Sezzle: Possibly The Best GARP Opportunity In The BNPL Segment (NASDAQ:SEZL)
- Sezzle As A Speculative Buy: Balancing Risks And Growth Potential (NASDAQ:SEZL)
- Sezzle Stock: Explosive Growth And BNPL Tailwinds Drive Long-Term Upside (NASDAQ:SEZL)
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) Could Rally 49.63%: Here's is How to Trade
- Affirm's Tech Moat: Is Real-Time Underwriting the Differentiator?
- Why Sezzle Stock Tumbled 39% in August
- PayPal & Venmo Users to Get Early Access to Perplexity's Comet Browser
- Affirm's 0% APR Loans Play: Smart Growth Driver or Profitability Risk?
- Can Affirm Card Be the Next Evolution of Consumer Payments?
- The $7 Trillion “Trump Shock” About to Hit Wall Street
- Affirm Earnings Beat. Guidance Above Views Despite Walmart Worries.
- FI vs. SEZL: Which Fintech Stock Holds Stronger Momentum Right Now?
- Meet the Growth Stock That's Crushing the Market
Intervallo Giornaliero
89.69 93.04
Intervallo Annuale
24.86 477.53
- Chiusura Precedente
- 89.50
- Apertura
- 89.69
- Bid
- 91.60
- Ask
- 91.90
- Minimo
- 89.69
- Massimo
- 93.04
- Volume
- 2.205 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.35%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.08%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 170.05%
- Variazione Annuale
- -45.51%
20 settembre, sabato